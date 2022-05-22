F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton sixth
Follow all the action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for today’s Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead atop the F1 drivers’ standings, while Mercedes also head into the race with more pace than in recent weeks.
During Saturday’s qualifying, Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.
But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three tenths. Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt.
Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for an improved Mercedes - two places and just over a tenth ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix, below:
Red Bull chief claims evidence shows Aston Martin downloaded data in F1 car copy row
Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko claims evidence exists showing that Aston Martin have downloaded some of his team’s data to help them build a new Formula 1 car which bears an uncanny resemblance to Red Bull’s.
Aston Martin arrived in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this week with a completely revamped version of their AMR22, which made its on-track debut during practice on Friday. The re-designed halo, sidepods, and engine cover on the Aston Martin are all very similar to the parts Red Bull have been running all season long, with their RB18 car the frontrunner at the past two grands prix in Imola and Miami.
The changes made to the Aston Martin have led to fans and pundits referring to it as the ‘Green Red Bull’, and the fact the car bears little resemblance to the version the team has been running throughout the season means accusations of copying have emerged. Motorsport governing body the FIA approved the design during an inspection earlier this week, but Red Bull released a statement on Friday in which they implied they do not consider the matter to be closed.
After practice, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said his team was concerned its intellectual property had been stolen.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Red Bull were investigating the issue ‘in great detail’
Toto Wolff says Mercedes have taken a ‘solid step’ and understand F1 car problems ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says that the Silver Arrows’ improved performance in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix has come about because the team “understands” its porpoising issue and has resolved it.
The eight-time constructors’ champions had been suffering from intense bouncing at high speeds on the straights with its W13 car all season long, which was hampering its speed and meant drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were way off the pace of frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull.
But the problem has been dramatically decreased this weekend after the team arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with a raft of upgrades to their machinery, and the changes have led to a much improved level of performance.
Russell was able to qualify fourth, ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, with Hamilton behind in sixth. Both drivers have qualified outside of the top ten this year, and so competing with the faster Red Bulls and Ferraris is a “solid step”, according to Wolff.
Wolff says Mercedes have taken a ‘solid step’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes are pleased with the progress they have made at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton ‘a little bit gutted’ to qualify behind George Russell for Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is pleased with the progress Mercedes have made at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, but says he is “a little bit gutted” to have qualified behind team-mate George Russell for the race on Sunday.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been unable to challenge for race wins so far this season.
But the Silver Arrows arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona with a raft of upgrades to their W13 car which appear to have increased its performance significantly.
The team had been suffering from intense porpoising, the name given to the phenomenon whereby the cars bounces up and down violently at high speeds on long straights, so far this campaign but the problem was heavily neutered in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton qualified sixth by the end of the session, with team-mate Russell in fourth, and the 37-year-old was pleased with the effort of the team’s technical personnel to improve the car.
Hamilton ‘a little bit gutted’ to qualify behind Russell for Spanish GP
The seven-time F1 world champion is pleased with Mercedes’ progress in Barcelona
Carlos Sainz aiming to pass Max Verstappen into Turn 1 during race
Carlos Sainz says he is aiming to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the start in today’s Spanish Grand Prix so that he and team-mate Charles Leclerc can produce a Ferrari 1-2.
“It’s been a tough weekend so far, the conditions haven’t been the best with the heat and the wind,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports F1.
“We’ll see if we can get a strong start tomorrow. Everything is possible, we’re definitely gonna try our best to get ahead at the start and lead from there. It wasn’t the perfect qualifying, but anything can happen [in the race].”
Max Verstappen explains reason for aborting final run in Spanish GP qualifying
Max Verstappen has explained why he had to abort his final run in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, settling for second on the grid behind Charles Leclerc,
The Dutchman was first after the first set of runs in Q3, but didn’t set a second lap time after reporting a loss of power over the radio.
“I couldn’t do my final run, either DRS didn’t open or I lost power,” Verstappen explained to Sky Sports F1. “It’s a bit of a shame but being on the front row is a good achievement.
“I would have liked to go for that final run. Last two races we seemed pretty decent on the tyres. The race will be very hot and on this track it’s very hard to pass, but hopefully again our car will be a bit kinder on the tyres.”
Charles Leclerc revels in ‘very good lap’ after ‘very difficult’ qualifying
Championship leader Charles Leclerc says he knew he had delivered a ‘very good lap’ at the end of qualifying to secure pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, despite spinning going into a chicane during an earlier run
“It was a very very difficult session,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I made a mistake and only had one lap, but it went extremely well.
“It was a very good lap and the car was great too, so very happy. I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull. Max is second so we need to manage the tyres well and keep him behind us.”
Spanish Grand Prix starting grid
Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating but the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second.
Here’s how the full starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix:
Starting grid
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) Lando Norris, McLaren
12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
17) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
18) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
19) Alex Albon, Williams
20) Nicolas Latifi, Williams
Spanish Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona.
Charles Leclerc starts on pole after the championship leader recovered nicely from a spin during Saturday’s qualifying to post the fastest time, three-tenths ahead of fierce rival Max Verstappen in second.
The Ferrari man will look to extend his advantage atop the drivers’ standings, while his teammate Carlos Sainz starts in third ahead of George Russell, in a much-improved Mercedes, in fourth.
The other Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton starts sixth on a track that he loves and drama is guaranteed this afternoon, so stick with us for it all.
