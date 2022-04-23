F1 sprint LIVE: Updates as Lewis Hamilton chases Max Verstappen for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix position
Formula 1 latest updates as Max Verstappen starts sprint race from pole at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
Follow live coverage as Max Verstappen starts Saturday’s sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on pole position after both Mercedes cars failed to make it through to Q3 for the first time in almost 10 years at Imola on Friday evening.
After Carlos Sainz’s crash in Q2 triggered a red flag, the rain began to pour and brought wet conditions for the remainder of the session, leaving both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell eliminated as they opted to not risk a further lap in the rain.
It marked the first time since the Japanese Grand Prix in 2012 that Mercedes failed to have a car finish in the top 10 of qualifying as their early season struggles continued, with Toto Wolff saying his team’s issues with ‘porpoising’ were their worst yet this year.
At the other end of the field, Verstappen will start ahead of Charles Leclerc after he held on to provisional pole in a rain-soaked and red flag-hit qualifying session. Verstappen clocked a faster time than Leclerc just as Valtteri Bottas pulled up off the track to trigger the fifth red flag of the session, while Lando Norris took a surprise third.
Follow all the latest from the sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix below:
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Good viewing for Red Bull after the first third of FP2. Ferrari are out on the medium tyres so aren’t yet challenging the top of the leaderboard.
Mercedes will be pleased with that lap from Lewis Hamilton too. Plenty of time left for all this to change though.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Valtteri Bottas’ issue is with the exhaust which needs to be replaced. This is the same problem that struck him at the back end of qualifying yesterday.
Lando Norris has pulled into the pit lane and word is that he’s got a problem with his breaks. That means both McLaren’s are undergoing repairs.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Sergio Perez’s 1:19.815 still leads the field but Lewis Hamilton’s first run on the soft tyres sends his Mercedes into P2 (+0.208).
40 minutes on FP2 to go.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have had little trips off the circuit, Hamilton skips across the grass after a lock up on the front wheel while Verstappen runs wide and has a bouncy trip back over to the track.
Hamilton’s teammate George Russell is up to P7 with his quickest lap on the medium tyres.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Daniel Ricciardo’s problem is an issue with the power unit. The engine, rear end and floor have all been taken off the car and it seems higly unlikely that he’ll feature in FP2.
Sergio Perez sets a new fastest lap of 1:19.815 Yesterday’s quickest lap was into the 1 minute 18 second mark. That looks set to be beaten today.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
It was a decent 1:21 for Hamilton on the mediums but he is quickly overtaken on the leaderboard by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and both Red Bulls. All three cars are using the soft tyres which seems to be the way to go for more speed.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
McLaren’s Lando Norris sets a 1:23.821 on soft tyres. Zhou Ganyu (+1.005) is out on medium tyres for Alfa Romeo. Which of these different sets of tyres will prove quicker?
Lewis Hamilton also has mediums and looks to be on a good run for Mercedes.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
There’s an issue with Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. Both cars are stuck in the garage and word is that Ricciardo may not make it out at all for practice.
Emilia Romagna practice 2
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll heads out early for FP2. He’ll be starting the sprint in P15 later on so will want to get to grips with the conditions quickly.
