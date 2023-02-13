F1 news LIVE: McLaren reveal vibrant livery on 2023 car at launch

✕ Close Lando Norris answers quickfire questions in 'hot lap'

McLaren and Aston Martin launch their 2023 cars on Monday evening as we near the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Lando Norris and new team-mate Oscar Piastri will be present at McLaren’s reveal at their HQ in Woking while Aston - who now have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso partnering Lance Stroll - launch their car at Silverstone.

Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.

An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent