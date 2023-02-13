F1 news LIVE: McLaren reveal vibrant livery on 2023 car at launch
McLaren launch their 2023 car at 17:30 (GMT) while Aston Martin reveal their livery two hours later at Silverstone
McLaren and Aston Martin launch their 2023 cars on Monday evening as we near the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Lando Norris and new team-mate Oscar Piastri will be present at McLaren’s reveal at their HQ in Woking while Aston - who now have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso partnering Lance Stroll - launch their car at Silverstone.
Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.
An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
McLaren reveal special 60th anniversary livery for 2023 car at launch event
Here it is!
McLaren have launched their vibrant 2023 car – the MCL60 – as the historic Formula 1 team celebrate their 60th anniversary this season.
The papaya underperformed by their lofty standards last year, finishing fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, and axed popular Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Yet an Aussie has filled the void left by Ricciardo with 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri partnering Lando Norris this year and both drivers were present for an extravagant launch event at McLaren’s HQ in Woking on Monday.
The MCL60 looks altogether similar to last year’s model with flashes of colour added to the livery, alongside additional sponsors.
Norris, embarking on his fifth season with the team, admits he was looking forward to playing the role of a ‘team leader’ this season, given his considerable experience compared to 21-year-old Piastri.
F1 news: ‘I laugh at the bad comments’ - Lando Norris on dealing with online abuse and a ‘tough’ year on-track
Exclusive Interview by Kieran Jackson
At the peak of 2021’s exhilarating title showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 revealed the results of a survey conducted among over 150,000 fans in 187 countries. Within the number-crunching that followed, the most popular name among female fans and under-25s stood out. Because it wasn’t Verstappen, nor was it seven-time world champion Hamilton. Instead, it was Lando Norris.
The affable 22-year-old is now a household name but goes about his business nonchalantly; an undeniable swagger which has grown year-on-year in correlation with his booming popularity.
This chat for instance takes place a day after Norris, to use his own words, “shockingly” competed at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-am at Wentworth but where he had “more fans than Rory (McIlroy)… I think!”
We speak too whilst his neck is covered in a Daniel Ricciardo-directed honey badger and a love heart, inspired for a video on McLaren’s social channels.
This is what makes Norris so trendy with Generation Z. His golf rounds are viewable to all online. His gaming sessions are streamed live on Twitch. His face on This Morning is now well-known. Yet beneath the warm bravado, bouncing around the motorhome like a spring chicken, is a man all too aware of the dangers of social media and the abuse it can trigger.
Originally published in September 2022
‘I laugh at the bad comments’: Lando Norris on dealing with online abuse
Exclusive interview: One of Formula 1’s biggest stars talks about the perils of life away from the paddock as well as his deep desire to win his first Grand Prix
F1 news: McLaren and Aston Martin launch their cars tonight!
McLaren and Aston Martin launch their 2023 cars on Monday evening as we near the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Lando Norris and new team-mate Oscar Piastri will be present as McLaren reveal their new car at their HQ in Woking while Aston - who now have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso partnering Lance Stroll - launch their car at Silverstone.
McLaren reveal their car at 5:30pm (GMT) and Aston Martin at 7:30pm (GMT).
F1 news: FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid
The FIA have formally opened the process for applications to join the Formula 1 grid for 2025 at the earliest
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month verbally announced that world motorsport’s governing body were opening an “expressions of interest” process for new teams to join the paddock.
Since then, Andretti have announced a partnership with General Motors under their Cadillac brand to target an F1 entry, while Audi has purchased a minority stake in Sauberahead of their entry in 2026, when new engine regulations come into force.
Now the FIA have formally confirmed the application process, with prospective entries having until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June. In a statement on Thursday, the FIA detailed that entries would be based on “rigorous financial and technical analysis” and “sustainability and positive societal impact criteria.”
FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid
Prospective entries have until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June
F1 news: Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher available to another team in 2023
Mick Schumacher will also work with McLaren as part of his role as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2023. Schumacher was dropped from his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 campaign after two frustrating seasons, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him.
In December, Mick - son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher - joined Mercedes as a reserve driver next season and will work to support Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Yet McLaren - who use Mercedes powered engines - announced on Wednesday that the 23-year-old’s services would also be available to them throughout 2023.
In a tweet alongside a photo of Schumacher completing a seat fit for McLaren, the team said: “McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick.”
Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher available to another team in 2023
The German - son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher - joined Mercedes in a reserve role after being dropped from his race seat at Haas last year
F1 news: Christian Horner details RB19 changes as Red Bull unveil new car
Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull have only made “subtle changes” to their new car ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
After claiming the constructors’ championship in 2022, the team principal has lauded the talent of his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
And Horner believes the team can get even better despite their dominance last season after showcasing the RB19.
“It’s taking all the lessons from the RB18,” Horner said. “There’s been some subtle changes. The tyres are slightly different too but RB19 draws on all the strengths.
Christian Horner reveals Red Bull changes
The Red Bull boss is excited about the potential of the RB19 ahead of the new season
F1 news: FIA boss relinquishes control of F1 operations after string of controversies
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.
The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.
The FIA, which governs F1, insists Ben Sulayem’s move has long been in the pipeline, and follows a restructuring of the organisation after he assumed the presidency from Jean Todt in December 2021.
But his revelation in a letter to the sport’s team principals and F1 bosses on Monday that the FIA’s director of single-seater racing Nikolas Tombazis should now be their main contact has sent ripples around the grid with the new season less than a month away.
Sulayem, who remains in charge of the FIA, was centre stage in F1 last season, sitting with the drivers in the moments before races, and handing out trophies at a number of grands prix.
More recently, he has used his social media platforms to address the thorny topic of new teams in F1.
However, in an extract of Ben Sulayem’s letter, the former rally driver wrote: “My stated objective was to be a non-executive president via the recruitment of a team of professional managers, which has now been largely completed.”
FIA boss relinquishes control of F1 operations after string of controversies
Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of the FIA
F1 news: When are F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
F1 news: Alex Albon urges ‘clarity’ over F1 driver ban on political statements
Alex Albon has urged for “clarity” on the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements.
World motorsport’s governing body has updated its international sporting code with a new regulation whereby drivers will be in breach if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements… unless previously approved in writing by the FIA.”
Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and the now-retired Sebastian Vettel have been vocal and outspoken on matters such as racial inequality, minority rights and climate change and this new rule seems to be clamping down on such shows of protest.
And British-Thai driver Albon, ahead of his second season with Williams, told the media on Monday that the situation was “somewhat confusing” and insisted the drivers need to be able to “speak freely” on matters close to their heart.
“Political stances are a very sensitive area so we need clarity from the FIA on what they’re trying to tell us,” the 26-year-old said at Williams’ 2023 car launch in Oxford.
“On a personal side it is somewhat confusing. We were very much for ‘We Race as One’ and now it seems like the FIA are trying to go away from that. So we need to be open in dialogue about what they’re trying to do but of course, we need to be able to speak freely.”
Alex Albon urges ‘clarity’ over F1 driver ban on political statements
The Williams driver insisted the new FIA regulation was ‘somewhat confusing’, adding that drivers must be able to ‘speak freely’ on political issues
F1 news: ‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to raise their game and provide him with the championship battle that Formula One needs.
Verstappen ran away with last season’s title, winning 15 of the 22 races, to secure his second championship with four rounds to spare. In contrast, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes, endured the worst year of his career as he failed to win a race and finished 214 points adrift.
But when addressing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Hamilton at Red Bull’s season launch in New York, Verstappen, 25, said: “In the interest of the sport you always want the teams to be super-close.
“I do think it was close last year, but as a team we executed a lot of things better than the others and that was why the points gap was so big. I never felt, apart from two or three races, that we absolutely dominated. But for the general interest of Formula One, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved.”
‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Red Bull and their Dutch driver ran away with last season’s drivers and constructors’ titles
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies