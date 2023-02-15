✕ Close Lewis Hamilton offered $77M- year-extension by Mercedes - Reports

Mercedes are the penultimate team to unveil their 2023 Formula 1 car as the Silver Arrows target a return to the top of the sport.

Following a disappointing 2022, and a car which woefully underperformed, anticipation is high for Mercedes’ launch at Silverstone this morning, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff present for the event.

The new F1 season is just over two weeks away - with the first race on 5 March in Bahrain - and Hamilton is targeting a record eighth world title after a winless season last time out.

Following Ferrari’s launch on Tuesday, Alpine are the final team to launch their 2023 car and will do so on Thursday evening in London.

