Mercedes launch 2023 F1 car and W14 livery at Silverstone with Lewis Hamilton – live updates
Lewis Hamilton will appear as Mercedes launch their highly-anticipated W14 car at 9:15am (GMT) at Silverstone this morning
Mercedes are the penultimate team to unveil their 2023 Formula 1 car as the Silver Arrows target a return to the top of the sport.
Following a disappointing 2022, and a car which woefully underperformed, anticipation is high for Mercedes’ launch at Silverstone this morning, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff present for the event.
The new F1 season is just over two weeks away - with the first race on 5 March in Bahrain - and Hamilton is targeting a record eighth world title after a winless season last time out.
Following Ferrari’s launch on Tuesday, Alpine are the final team to launch their 2023 car and will do so on Thursday evening in London.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent.
Mercedes 2023 car launch: F1 boss insists sport will ‘never put a gag’ on drivers speaking out on political issues
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali implored the sport will “never put a gag on anyone” in wake of the FIA’s ban on drivers making political statements.
The FIA updated their international sporting code in the off-season to implement a regulation stating that drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make “political, religious or personal” statements without prior approval from F1’s governing body.
The likes of Lewis Hamilton and the recently retired Sebastian Vettel have regularly spoken out on matters such as racial inequality, minority rights and climate change and this new rule seems to be a clampdown on their ability to highlight issues close to their heart.
Max Verstappen also labelled the rule “unnecessary” at Red Bull’s car launch last week while Williams driver Alex Albon stated this week the regulation was “somewhat confusing” and urged “clarity” to be brought to the table.
While Domenicali believed the FIA would indeed provide further details in the near future, the ex-Ferrari chief insisted that the sport was eager to encourage drivers raising important political issues.
F1 boss says sport will ‘never put a gag’ on drivers speaking out on political issues
Lewis Hamilton has regularly spoken out on matters such as racial inequality and minority rights
Mercedes 2023 car launch: 15 minutes away!
We’re just 15 minutes away from Mercedes launching their W14 car for the 2023 season.
What will the livery look like? Will the sidepods remain as unique as last year? And, most crucially, will the car’s philosophy be capable of challenging for the Championship this year?
All to revealed soon!
Mercedes 2023 car launch: How did the Silver Arrows fare in 2022?
After eight Constructors’ titles in a row, new regulations in 2022 presented a nightmare year for Mercedes.
With the car underperforming from the get-go - and suffering from porpoising and bouncing issues - podiums was the best both Hamilton and Russell could achieve in the first few months of the season, as Red Bull and Ferrari battled for the title.
Russell did claim the team’s only win of the season at the penultimate race in Brazil - his first win in Formula 1, leading home a Mercedes one-two - but that was as good as it got for Toto Wolff’s team, who admitted his team got their car philosophy wrong.
It is why this morning’s launch - and testing next week in Bahrain - is so highly-anticipated!
Ferrari launch 2023 F1 car on Valentine’s Day in Maranello
Ferrari unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car - the SF-23 - at a spectacular launch event at their base in Maranello in front of 500 Tifosi fans.
The Scuderia, whose title challenge in 2022 was undone by reliability problems and strategic errors as Red Bull cruised to double title glory, have a new team principal at the helm this year with former Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur replacing Mattia Binotto.
Vasseur was present at the reveal on Tuesday morning, alongside drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as the car design was unveiled before the SF-23 was driven around the Circuit de Fiorano by first Leclerc, and then Sainz.
With Ferrari this year emblazoned on the rear wing, the livery design is not altogether dissimilar to last year’s design, though the car will have an adapted ride height as a result of a slight tweak in the technical regulations.
“I can’t wait for the new season, 2022 was a good step forward compared to two difficult years before,” Leclerc said.
Ferrari unveil 2023 F1 car at spectacular SF-23 launch event in Maranello
Ferrari car launch 2023: Scuderia unveil SF-23 livery at event in Maranello with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz driving car
Mercedes 2023 car launch: Toto Wolff sends warning to rivals
Toto Wolff insists his Mercedes team should not be written off ahead of the new Formula 1 season.
Having won eight constructors’ titles in a row from 2014-2021, the Silver Arrows struggled last year with an underperforming car, coming home third in the Championship behind Red Bull and Ferrari.
Despite issues early on in the season with bouncing and porpoising, Mercedes did manage to secure a win in the penultimate race of the season and optimism is high that Wolff’s team can challenge for the title once more in 2023.
“Do not write us off,” Wolff said. “In this life, you never stop giving it everything.”
On last year’s car, Wolff added: “We got the physics wrong,. It’s no myth. We misinterpreted some of the regulations. We put too much emphasis on seeking performance in a car that was supposed to run on the ground, very low.
“But you can’t run it so low, because it [the floor of the car] was hitting the ground. So we had to lift it up, which changed things again. It sounds like a trivial explanation, but this is the reality.”
