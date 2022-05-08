F1: What time is Miami Grand Prix today and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know about the race at Miami International Autodrome
A new city, a new circuit, and race day at the first Miami Grand Prix.
The fifth race of the season brings a first Formula 1 visit of the year to the United States, with the 20 drivers and the rest of the large entourage at the nation’s southeastern tip.
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) still tops the standings after a strong, consistent start to the season, but it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who took victory last time out, picking up his second win of 2022 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
What pleasures will a new track provide the drivers and fans?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.
What is the schedule for race day at the Miami Grand Prix? (All times BST)
Sunday, May 8
- 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
- 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
