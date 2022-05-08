A new city, a new circuit, and race day at the first Miami Grand Prix.

The fifth race of the season brings a first Formula 1 visit of the year to the United States, with the 20 drivers and the rest of the large entourage at the nation’s southeastern tip.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) still tops the standings after a strong, consistent start to the season, but it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who took victory last time out, picking up his second win of 2022 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

What pleasures will a new track provide the drivers and fans?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the Miami Grand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings