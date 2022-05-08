F1 grid today: Starting positions for Miami Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position in his Ferrari for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The championship leader kept his cool in the searing 33 degree heat during qualifying on Saturday as F1 hit Florida, with Carlos Sainz completing an all-Ferrari front row.

Max Verstappen blew his chances of claiming his second pole in as many grands prix when he made a mistake on his final run. “I f***** it,” said the world champion over the radio.

Verstappen got his title defence back on track following a dominant performance in Imola a fortnight ago and the Red Bull star looked set to start Sunday’s race in the box seat to eat into Leclerc’s 27-point advantage at the top of the standings. But he will now be on the back foot after he ran wide in the first sector of his final roll of the dice in qualifying. “Of course you want to be on pole but I think we did a good job and we need to make the weekends less difficult for ourselves,” said Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth in his Mercedes but despite setting the fastest lap time in FP2 on Friday, teammate George Russell blundered in Q2 of qualifying, running wide on his first run before lapping only good enough for 12th.

Miami Grand Prix starting grid

1. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari 2. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari 3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull 4. Sergio Perez - Red Bull 5. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo 6. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes 7. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri 8. Lando Norris - McLaren 9. Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri 10. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin 11. Fernando Alonso - Alpine 12. George Russell - Mercedes 13. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin 14. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren 15. Mick Schumacher - Haas 16. Kevin Magnussen - Haas 17. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo 18. Alexander Albon - Williams 19. Nicholas Latifi - Williams 20. Esteban Ocon - Alpine

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

