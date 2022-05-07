F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Miami Grand Prix
Everything you need to know ahead of qualifying in Florida
The inaugural Miami Grand Prix shapes as a key battle as the Formula 1 season continues.
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) each have two victories apiece after the first four race weekends of the season, with a potential title rivalry beginning to brew nicely.
The pair’s teammates - Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez - will also hope to be in the mix for victory on a new circuit, while Mercedes’ between-race tweaks will be tested as Toto Wolff’s team seek to find solutions to their significant performance problems.
A temporary, 19-turn circuit has been constructred in the environs of Hard Rock Stadium to test the drivers for the first of two races in the United States on the 2022 F1 calendar.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.
When is Miami Grand Prix qualifying?
Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 9pm BST on Saturday 7 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of qualifying begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.15pm BST. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.
What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)
Saturday, May 7
- 2pm: W Series Qualifying
- 6pm: Miami GP Practice Three
- 7.10pm: W Series Race One
- 9pm: Miami GP Qualifying
Sunday, May 8
- 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
- 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
