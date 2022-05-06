F1 Miami live stream: How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice online and on TV

Max Verstappen’s victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix cut the gap to runaway leader Charles Leclerc to a more modest 27 points.

The Monegasque driver remains in the box seat early on in the 2022 F1 season, but reigning world champion Verstappen can significantly turn the tide with a second successive win this weekend.

The Miami Grand Prix is the stage for the fifth race of the season, with Leclerc and Verstappen registering two wins apiece so far.

So who will take the fifth? And will any other teams be able to find the pace which enables them to compete with Ferrari and Red Bull?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Miami Grand Prix.

When is Miami Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session takes place at 7.30pm BST on Friday 6 May while the second gets underway at 10.30pm later that evening. Both sessions last one hour.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 7pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 10.15pm.

What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday, May 6

7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One

10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two

Saturday, May 7

2pm: W Series Qualifying

6pm: Miami GP Practice Three

7.10pm: W Series Race One

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings