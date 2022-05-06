F1: What time is Miami Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?

The 2022 Formula One season is now in full swing as the FIA’s new regulations have clearly shaken up the pack.

Ferrari and Red Bull are now firmly leading the way in the battle for both the drivers’ and constructors championships.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have fallen down the field and face an uphill task if they are to get back to where they want to be as the season progresses.

Up next is the Miami Grand Prix as the sport moves to the east coast of America for a wonderfully picturesque race in Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Miami Grand Prix.

When is Miami Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session took place at 7.30pm BST on Friday 6 May - with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc posting the fastest lap time - while the second practice session gets underway at 10.30pm later this evening. Both sessions last one hour.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 2 begins at 10.15pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1.

What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday, May 6

7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One

10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two

Saturday, May 7

2pm: W Series Qualifying

6pm: Miami GP Practice Three

7.10pm: W Series Race One

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings