F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton tries out Mercedes ‘improvements’
Follow live coverage from Friday practice ahead of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix
Follow live Formula One coverage from the opening practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last time out.
It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champions struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago.
Hamilton has been backed by fellow British driver Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s race, with the McLaren star saying Hamilton “is too talented and has too much skill” to be kept down for long.
Ahead of practice today Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car”, but we will only see how successful they have been as the cars hit the track later.
Follow live coverage from practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 'saved my life' as Mercedes prepare for Miami GP
Lewis Hamilton has revealed how Formula One saved his life.
Hamilton, now 37, came from humble beginnings on a Stevenage council estate, with his father Anthony working multiple jobs to fund his son’s formative years in motor racing.
The British driver has since gone on to become the most decorated driver in F1 history, winning more races than anyone else and taking a record-equalling seven world championships. He is also the grid’s sole black driver.
Hamilton teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady at a fundraising event for the city’s under-privileged children at Miami Beach Golf Club on Wednesday.
“The youth is everything and something I am passionate about is getting children into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects,” said the Mercedes driver.
Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 'saved my life' as Mercedes prepare for Miami GP
Hamilton, 37, came from humble beginnings on a Stevenage council estate.
Miami GP promoter explains decision to use fake water in new marina
The managing partner for the Miami Grand Prix, Tom Garfinkel, has explained the reasoning behind the controversial fake water installed in the new marina section of the track.
He claims that F1 bosses are partly responsible as they wanted ‘shots of the yachts’ in their initial meeting with the Miami hosts but were stuck when the decision was made to move the race to the Hard Rock Stadium. Garfinkel promised the F1 chiefs they would get pictures of the yachts, which led to the idea of the fake marina.
The artificial water has been of huge interest to fans across social media this week after the first photos of the completed new circuit were released. It is located between turns seven and eight, just before the back straight.
The hospitality area has several yachts on top and it is expected the boats will host around 400 visitors over the course of the weekend. The area is expected to become a focal point for fans as the marina is located next to bars and restaurants and there is also a fake beach with sun loungers and deck chairs located next to it in a bid to create a carnival atmosphere.
Garfinkel told Autosport: “Initially, when we were looking at downtown, F1 had some ideas about wanting the shots of the yachts. When we moved here for a number of reasons, most importantly because we didn’t think we could have a good racing circuit downtown, I told F1 that you’re gonna get your yacht shots, you’re gonna have your yachts.
“They looked at me like I was crazy. And then I came back and drew it on the whiteboard and said: ‘I want a marina with yachts here, and we’re gonna make it happen.’ And so we did. And it’s a lot of fun.”
'I couldn't get any more on today': Lewis Hamilton defiant in face of F1 jewellery ban
Lewis Hamilton says the FIA’s decision to tighten rules on Formula One drivers wearing jewellery during races is a “step backwards” and says he will he continue to keep his nose and ear piercings in even if the FIA threatened to stop the seven-time world champion from racing.
Hamilton appeared at the drivers’ press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Friday wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces and two earrings, as well as his nose ring which was hidden behind his face covering.
Of his jewellery, Hamilton only wears his earrings and nose ring while he is in his car as they are the only items he is unable to remove.
“I couldn’t get any more jewellery on today,” Hamilton said when it was put to the 37-year-old that as the driver who wears the most jewellery on the grid he would be the one most affected by the FIA’s clampdown.
'I couldn't get any more on today': Lewis Hamilton defiant in face of jewellery ban
Hamilton criticised the FIA for choosing to focus on ‘such a small thing’ after it last month sent out a letter reminding drivers of its rules on wearing jewellery during races
Mercedes have ‘massive carrot dangling’ in front of them says Hill
Damon Hill has said there is a ‘massive carrot dangling’ in front of Mercedes if they can figure out the problems that have dampened their season.
Mercedes are currently third in the Constructor’s Championship having struggled with downforce and ‘porpoising’ issues on their W13 this season.
Pretty much every team on the grid has felt the effects of porpoising which causes the car to bounce forcefully down the straights but this issue has been a big thorn in Mercedes’ side.
It has proved to be a tricky conundrum for the Mercedes engineers to solve and while raising the ride height has proved effective at eliminating porpoising, it is not conducive to providing the best speeds the car can offer.
1996 World Champion Damon Hill said if Mercedes can work out how to get their car lower without a return to porpoising, they may soon find their results improving.
“You look at the front end of these cars now, they’ve got these underneath the bib where the skid plate is at the front, just behind the drivers’ knees almost, they’ve got these dampers,” he said on the F1 Nation podcast.
“They’ve got these fairly serious looking bits of kit that are doing something and I’m wondering whether its just simply a damper that when the car decks, it somehow stops it from springing back up again so much so it could be the actual floor hitting that is setting off the osolation.
“If you can get your car half a centimetre lower, you get maybe double the amount of downforce or efficiency. So they’ve got to control that really difficult increment in downforce.
“It wants to suck so hard that it actually wants to suck onto the ground and you’ve got to get it as close as you can without it hitting a bump and releasing and going into that crazy osolation.”
Hill refused to rule out the reigning constructors’ champions from the title race and claimed there is a “massive carrot” dangling in front of Mercedes should they be able to solve their issues.
“Would you completely rule out Mercedes? They’ve got a lot to think about but perhaps they could throw themselves into the pot.” he added.
“They have even less resources that they can use because they’ve had so much success so they’re actually on the limit with how much developments, wind tunnel and financial resources.”
“We haven’t seen the full potential from Mercedes is what I’m saying. Because we’re so early in the development of these new regulations, there’s this really tantalising, massive carrot that is dangling right in front of Mercedes but they can’t get to it.”
Max Verstappen tipped to have the edge on Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has the edge over Charles Leclerc heading into the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, according to former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya.
Reigning world champion Verstappen claimed victory last time out in Italy as he cut the gap to Leclerc in the drivers’ standings to 27 points.
The Dutchman’s win was his second of the season - his first coming in Saudi Arabia. Leclerc has also won two races in Bahrain and Australia, but has been able to move clear of Verstappen due to the Red Bull driver failing to finish both of those races.
Yet despite Ferrari’s Leclerc leading the standings heading to Florida, Montoya feels Verstappen has the edge and believes Leclerc’s spin late on in the Emilia Romagna GP - which saw him drop from third to sixth - gives his rival the upper hand.
Max Verstappen tipped to have the edge on Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix
Leclerc and Verstappen have shared two wins each so far in the 2022 season
Toto Wolff ponders Mercedes change to combat porpoising
Toto Wolff has admitted he is considering a switch of strategy as Mercedes continue to struggle to find solutions to their ‘porpoising’ problems.
Several teams have encountered issues with their cars bouncing due to the new car designs suffering with unexpected aerodynamic impacts, leading to the term which has become quickly widespread and adopted into the Formula One lexicon.
The German team, who have won the Constructors’ Championship every year since 2014, have been off the pace at the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
While new recruit George Russell has placed in the top five at every race so far, he is yet to contend for race victory, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has already declared his title hopes over as Mercedes struggle to match the qualifying and race pace of rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
A significant problem has been porpoising, the bouncing of Mercedes’ new W13 car due to downforce issues that left Russell with back and chest pains after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Toto Wolff ponders Mercedes change to combat porpoising
Mercedes have identified porpoising as the key issue to be solved
Mercedes find 'several directions' to improve car ahead of Miami Grand Prix, promises Toto Wolff
Mercedes principal Toto Wolff has revealed the team have found “several directions for improving the car” ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
The reigning constructors champions have struggled at the start of the 2022 F1 season as the FIA’s new regulations appear to have worked against them.
Ferrari and Red Bull are leading the way in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, with Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton down in fourth and seventh respectively.
Mercedes find 'several directions' to improve car ahead of Miami GP, says Toto Wolff
Mercedes are playing catch-up after Ferrari and Red Bull’s fast starts to the 2022 season
Abbie Eaton believes it could be seven years before F1 has a woman driver
W Series racing driver Abbie Eaton believes it could be five to seven years before there is a woman F1 driver, although she is looking forward to the start of the new season.
The 2022 W Series season opener will form part of a doubleheader alongside Formula One’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
Eaton, who was the official driver for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s Grand Tour, is looking forward to the experience.
Abbie Eaton believes it could be seven years before F1 has a woman driver
The W Series competitor begins her season at the opening round in Miami this weekend
Final sector of Miami F1 track features “mistake generator”
The final sector of the new Formula 1 circuit in Miami has been specifically designed with a “mistake generator” to test driver skill say the team who designed it.
The inaugural Miami Grand Prix takes place this weekend around the newly-built Miami International Autodrome that incorporates the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team.
The 5.4-kilometre, 19-turn circuit features a sequence between Turns 13 and 16 that has been designed to create overtaking opportunities by increasing the likelihood of driver error before accelerating onto the 1.2km back straight.
“We had to ensure that we had a racetrack that had enough of a Jekyll and Hyde personality,” explained Clive Bowen, founder and director of Apex Circuit Design.
“They were mostly sections with grade change and a lot of traction which require a soft setup on a car, then some super high-speed sections where you want to have a stiff setup to get the best from aero performance and therefore lateral grip through the corners.
“The sequence from Turn 13 through to 16 is where we thread the needle under the Turnpike overpasses.
“Going into Turn 14, you don’t see the apex of Turn 15 until you’re on the apex of Turn 14. It’s what we call a ‘mistake generator’ so the opportunity for drivers to gain position because somebody in front overdrives is quite high.”
What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend?
The Miami Grand Prix weekend kicks off later tonight as the teams have their first taste of the new circuit in two practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday. Here’s how the F1 schedule looks for the next three days:
Friday, May 6
- 7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One
- 10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two
Saturday, May 7
- 2pm: W Series Qualifying
- 6pm: Miami GP Practice Three
- 7.10pm: W Series Race One
- 9pm: Miami GP Qualifying
Sunday, May 8
- 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
- 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix
