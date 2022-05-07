F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates ahead of qualifying
Follow live coverage from practice ahead of qualifying for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix later on Saturday
Follow live Formula One coverage from the final practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of qualifying later on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida for the final time before qualifying for Sunday’s race.
In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit.
Only two-tenths of a second separated the top three cars and for the first time this season, we may have Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all competing at the sharp-end and gunning for pole later on Saturday.
Follow live coverage from practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Russell on Mercedes improvement
George Russell has revealed Mercedes do not know why they have shown so much improvement in Miami so far.
“We don’t really understand it,” said Russell. “We have hit the ground running.
“We knew the conditions would suit us better here because this is the first real hot race of the season, and that has helped us, but it is only Friday and we are not getting carried away.
“But it has definitely been a productive day for us, and probably the most productive Friday we have had this year.”
Mercedes pace improving
Mercedes have struggled for pace in the opening four races of the season. They have been significantly adrift of Ferrari and Red Bull as George Russell and particularly Lewis Hamilton have failed to seriously compete for race victories.
But in the second practice session yesterday Russell topped the leaderboard ahead of Charles Leclerc. Hamilton managed fourth.
Can they continue that impressive upturn in the third session and qualifying later this evening?
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the final practice from the Miami Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.
F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida for the final time before qualifying for Sunday’s race.
In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit.
Only two-tenths of a second separated the top three cars and, for the first time this season, we may have Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all competing at the sharp-end and gunning for pole later on Saturday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies