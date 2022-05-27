F1 live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice online and on TV
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Monaco
Max Verstappen takes a six-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver picked up his third consecutive win at the Spanish Grand Prix last week as Charles Leclerc was forced to retire from the race due to an engine failure.
Leclerc had dominated practice and qualifying in Barcelona, though, and there are few tracks on F1’s schedule where starting first on the grid is so crucial to the outcome of the race as Monaco.
The Monegasque driver will have to overcome some wretched luck on his home circuit, however, after failing to finish the race on any of his three appearances in F1.
Here is everything you need to know:
What times is the schedule at the Monaco GP?
Friday 27 May
- FP1: 1pm
- FP2: 4pm
Saturday 28 May
- FP3: 12pm
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 29 May
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
Sky Sports will provide full coverage of all three practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix.
- FP1: 12.30pm
- FP2: 3.45pm
- FP3: 11.45pm
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
