F1 live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix qualifying online and on TV

Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Monaco

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 28 May 2022 08:36
Comments
<p>Max Verstappen speaks with Charles Leclerc at the 2021 Monaco GP</p>

Max Verstappen speaks with Charles Leclerc at the 2021 Monaco GP

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen will look to increase the pressure on title rival Charles Leclerc as qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place this afternoon.

Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the lead in the championship standings and Leclerc has to respond as Formula One returns to the streets of Monte Carlo.

The Ferrari driver took pole position at his home race last season but the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race after crashing during the session.

Verstappen, despite winning four of the opening six races of the campaign, has just one pole position to his name and an improvement on that record would be bad news for Leclerc ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying.

Recommended

What is the schedule at the Monaco GP?

Saturday 28 May

  • FP3: 12pm
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 29 May

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will provide full coverage of the final practice session and then qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

  • FP3: 11.45pm
  • Qualifying: 2pm

Recommended

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in