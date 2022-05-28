F1 qualifying today: What time is Monaco Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV?

Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Monaco

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 28 May 2022 08:36
Comments
<p>Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2021</p>

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are set to go head to head once again as qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place today.

Leclerc has had the edge in qualifying so far this season, taking pole position four times out of the first six races of the season and including the last two.

But Verstappen has hit back to win both races and claim the lead in the championship standings, putting the pressure back on the Monegasque driver at his home circuit.

Leclerc has form around the streets of Monte Carlo and took pole here last season, although a crash after the chequered flag meant that he was unable to start the race.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying.

Recommended

What is the schedule at the Monaco GP?

Saturday 28 May

  • FP3: 12pm
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 29 May

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will provide full coverage of the final practice session and then qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

  • FP3: 11.45pm
  • Qualifying: 2pm

Recommended

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in