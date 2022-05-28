F1 qualifying today: What time is Monaco Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV?
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Monaco
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are set to go head to head once again as qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place today.
Leclerc has had the edge in qualifying so far this season, taking pole position four times out of the first six races of the season and including the last two.
But Verstappen has hit back to win both races and claim the lead in the championship standings, putting the pressure back on the Monegasque driver at his home circuit.
Leclerc has form around the streets of Monte Carlo and took pole here last season, although a crash after the chequered flag meant that he was unable to start the race.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying.
What is the schedule at the Monaco GP?
Saturday 28 May
- FP3: 12pm
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 29 May
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will provide full coverage of the final practice session and then qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.
- FP3: 11.45pm
- Qualifying: 2pm
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
