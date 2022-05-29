F1 grid today: Monaco Grand Prix starting time, TV channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the famous race in Monte Carlo
Charles Leclerc has never had a better opportunity to claim his first victory at the Monaco Grand Prix after taking a dominant pole position as part of a Ferrari one-two.
Leclerc has yet to finish a race at his home track but the Monegasque driver will start ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
Leclerc’s title rival Max Verstappen has been short of pace so far and could only manage fourth, with Lando Norris fifth, George Russell sixth and Lewis Hamilton down in eighth place.
Leclerc also landed pole position at last season’s Monaco Grand Prix but was unable to start the race after he then crashed at the end of the session.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:
What time is the Monaco Grand Prix?
The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 29 May.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage getting underway at 12:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab aNOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the starting grid?
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5) Lando Norris, McLaren
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
11) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
15) Mick Schumacher, Haas
16) Alex Albon, Williams
17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin
19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams
20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies