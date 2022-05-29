F1 live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix race online and on TV today

Charles Leclerc will look to deliver a sensational home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon at the iconic Monte Carlo street circuit.

Leclerc landed pole position on Saturday with a brilliant lap in qualifying as Ferrari locked out on the front row.

Leclerc’s championship rival Max Verstappen could only manage fourth and will start behind Carlos Sainz and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who were involved in a collision late in the qualifying session.

Lando Norris battled to take fifth on the grid ahead of George Russell, who again out-qualified seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will start in eighth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 29 May.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage getting underway at 12:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) George Russell, Mercedes

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

11) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

15) Mick Schumacher, Haas

16) Alex Albon, Williams

17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin

19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo