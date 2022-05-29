F1 race today: What time is Monaco Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Everything you need to know ahead of the famous race in Monte Carlo

Sports Staff
Sunday 29 May 2022 09:14
Charles Leclerc has the opportunity to seize the lead in the Formula One title race as the Ferrari driver looks to deliver from pole position at his home Monaco Grand Prix today.

Leclerc was on brilliant form in Saturday’s qualifying session as Ferrari secured a one-two with Carlos Sainz locking out the front row.

It came after Sainz collided with Sergio Perez, whose crash brought qualifying to an end, while championship leader Max Verstappen was unable to improve his time and will start down in fourth.

Leclerc is six points behind Verstappen in the standings. Pole position is vital for the race as there are few overtaking opportunities around the Monte Carlo street track.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 29 May.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage getting underway at 12:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab aNOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) George Russell, Mercedes

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

11) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

15) Mick Schumacher, Haas

16) Alex Albon, Williams

17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin

19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

