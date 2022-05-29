F1 race today: What time is Monaco Grand Prix and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know ahead of the famous race in Monte Carlo
Charles Leclerc has the opportunity to seize the lead in the Formula One title race as the Ferrari driver looks to deliver from pole position at his home Monaco Grand Prix today.
Leclerc was on brilliant form in Saturday’s qualifying session as Ferrari secured a one-two with Carlos Sainz locking out the front row.
It came after Sainz collided with Sergio Perez, whose crash brought qualifying to an end, while championship leader Max Verstappen was unable to improve his time and will start down in fourth.
Leclerc is six points behind Verstappen in the standings. Pole position is vital for the race as there are few overtaking opportunities around the Monte Carlo street track.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:
What time is the Monaco Grand Prix?
The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 29 May.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage getting underway at 12:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab aNOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5) Lando Norris, McLaren
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
11) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
15) Mick Schumacher, Haas
16) Alex Albon, Williams
17) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
18) Lance Stroll, Aston-Martin
19) Nicholas Latifi, Williams
20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
