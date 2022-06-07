F1 LIVE: Daniel Ricciardo hits back at McLaren boss criticism before Azerbaijan Grand Prix
All the latest F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.
Daniel Ricciardo has responding to blunt criticism from his McLaren boss Zak Brown who hinted that the Australian driver’s contract could be terminated at the end of the season should he fail to turn around his struggling form. “The reality is I’ve not forgotten how to drive in six months, I haven’t lost my competitive edge,” he told Crash. “It’s just kind of a moment in time that I knew I could come out of. You are always going to get people saying this and that. It is what it is, it’s up to me in the car to prove them wrong.”
Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton has moved to shut down any talk of him retiring from F1, which has emerged on the back of Mercedes’ struggles and the fact that teammate George Russell is currently outperforming him. “Why should I stop?” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser. “Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet.”
Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
‘Environmental sinner’ Sebastian Vettel told to quit F1 over climate change concerns
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been told that he should quit Formula One after admitting he has been a “hypocrite” by continuing to race while questioning the sport’s impact on climate change.
Vettel said during an appearance on Question Time that he has considered retiring from Formula One after campaigning for action to protect the environment. “It is something I ask myself [whether I should be racing in Formula One] and travelling the world,” Vettel said.
“It is my passion to drive a car and I love it, and every time I step in a car I love it, but when I get out of the car I am thinking: ‘Is this something we should do, travelling the world and wasting resources?’”
Vettel, 34, is out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the season and Walter Rohrl, the two-time World Rally champion, has said the German should step down from the sport if he is so concerned about its environmental impact.
‘Environmental sinner’ Sebastian Vettel told to quit F1 over climate change concerns
Vettel has questioned his own future in the sport amid his environmental campaign
F1 standings
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads the way from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heading to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend:
1. Max Verstappen, 125.
2. Charles Leclerc, 116.
3. Sergio Perez, 110.
4. George Russell, 84.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 83.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 50.
7. Lando Norris, 48.
8. Valtteri Bottas, 40.
9. Esteban Ocon, 30.
10. Kevin Magnussen, 15.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, 11.
12. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.
13. Fernando Alonso, 10.
14. Pierre Gasly, 6.
15. Sebastian Vettel, 5.
16. Alexander Albon, 3.
17. Lance Stroll, 2.
18. Guanyu Zhou, 1.
19. Mick Schumacher, 0.
20. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
21. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk
Lewis Hamilton has again rejected suggestions he could walk away from Mercedes and retire during or after this season.
The seven-time world champion has been unable to recapture form and consistency to engage in another title fight with Max Verstappen, with his team not yet ensuring the new car design for the 2022 season is in perfect working order.
A series of finishes low down the leaderboard has Hamilton only sixth after seven races, with just 50 points accumulated so far – and teammate George Russell 34 ahead of him in fourth.
‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk
An eighth-place finish in France means the former champion has just one podium spot from seven races this year
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after poor start to 2022 F1 season
Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that he has not ‘forgotten how to drive’ amid an extended run of poor form in Formula 1.
The Australian has struggled to live up to expectations since joining McLaren from Red Bull last year, and his best effort so far this season has been a sixth-placed finish in his home race in April.
Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren runs until the end of 2023, but team chief Zak Brown has hinted that the 32-year-old’s deal could be terminated earlier than that date.
“It kind of ebbs and flows, where sometimes I’ll get down on myself,” Ricciardo told Crash on Monday, “but then other times I’m fired up and motivated to prove a lot of people wrong and prove myself right.”
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after poor start to 2022 F1 season
The Australian’s best effort so far this year has been a sixth-placed finish in his home race
F1 news
Welcome along as we bring you all the latest F1 news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies