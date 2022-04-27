✕ Close Hamilton Rules Himself Out Of F1 Title Fight

Mercedes may have a developing issue with George Russell’s impressive start in the face of adversity compared to Lewis Hamilton‘s struggles, though the Silver Arrows are languishing well behind Red Bull and Ferrari this season. It was a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, with the seven-time world champion conceding any hopes of winning this season’s title are now gone, and while Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed the legendary driver to still “become a factor” this year, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher insists Russell is faster and Hamilton must come to terms with this reality.

“We also have to talk about Lewis Hamilton, of course,” Schumacher wrote in his Sky Germany column. “He has to ask himself why George Russell is so much faster than him. A 13th place is of course not Hamilton’s ambition. He has to admit to himself that Russell is the better driver right now. If this continues in the next few weeks, it will be exciting in the team. There could be changes in the ranking.”

Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen. “I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undriveable” W13 car. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below: