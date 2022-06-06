F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton sets deadline to catch Red Bull and Max Verstappen on Sergio Perez relationship
All the latest F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made clear Verstappen will not be given preferential treatment over his teammate Perez unless he is clearly the only title contender of the pair. Perez claimed his second win of the season at Monaco last weekend as Verstappen finished third. The result brough the Mexican to within 15 points of Verstappen at the top of the overall standings, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sandwiched between them.
Asked if Verstappen was the No1 priority, Horner told Bloomberg: “We are not talking about Sergio Perez Racing or Max Verstappen Racing here. It’s about Red Bull Racing. The drivers work for the team and bear this responsibility. It is important that they realise that the ambitions of the team are greater than their own.” Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash for prioritising Sergio Perez
Red Bull face a potential Max Verstappen backlash for prioritising Sergio Perez at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the world champion’s father.
Jos Verstappen has criticised Red Bull and claimed they ‘threw away points’ for his son.
“Red Bull achieved a good result, but at the same time exerted little influence to help Max to the front,” Verstappen said in his column on the official Verstappen website.
“That he finished third, he owes to Ferrari’s mistake at that second stop of Charles Leclerc.
“The championship leader, Max, was not helped in that sense by the chosen strategy. It turned completely in Checo’s favour.
“That was disappointing to me, and I would have liked it to be different for the championship leader.”
Sergio Perez crash cost Max Verstappen position, claims father
Max Verstappen was denied a place by Sergio Perez’s crash in qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the world champion’s father.
Jos Verstappen has criticised Red Bull for their tactics in Sunday’s race, claiming they ‘threw away points’ for his son.
While he also maintains his son would have finished higher up than fourth on the grid had qualifying not been prematurely ended.
“Perez actually won the race because of the earlier pit stop,” Verstappen Sr. said in his column.
“The team can perhaps explain that as a gamble, but they had already seen, with for example Gasly, that the intermediates were the best option at that time.
“I would have liked them to go for Max, but of course, I am not entirely objective. I think 10 points from Max have been thrown away here.
“Especially with the two retirements we’ve had, we need every point. Don’t forget that Ferrari currently has a better car, especially in qualifying.
“Max also had bad luck in qualifying, because in his last run he was significantly faster and on his way to second place, until the crash of Perez. Then everything would have been different.”
Toto Wolff seeking compromise on smaller teams’ ‘stubborn position’
Toto Wolff is looking for a compromise on smaller teams and their “stubborn position”.
The Mercedes boss has been discussing the budget cap increase in Formula 1, with the goal of providing a wage increase for staff members.
Staff wages are included in the sport’s $140million budget cap, which Wolff says could mean little opportunity for pay rises.
“It’s not that we want to generate more profit, it’s literally allowing people to have their salaries compensated for the extraordinary inflation they are suffering from,” Wolff said. “So, it’s not that we suddenly want to have more, but let’s stick to the fact when we entered the year and the premises that we ended the year and then let’s look at the numbers now. And then hopefully we can find a way to adjust.
“I think the worst for the sport is having a stubborn position that some of the smaller teams think that the big ones are trying to gain an advantage and we’re actually going to screw them by not allowing them to do this and us on the other side seeking to lift the ceiling, which we don’t want to do.
“And I can tell you from my position as a team owner, I don’t want to lift the ceiling just to have a cost cap ever increasing and basically outmanoeuvring the initial concept, but I want my people to be well paid especially in such tough circumstances.”
Lewis Hamilton sets deadline for Mercedes to catch Red Bull and Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has set a deadline of the British Grand Prix for Mercedes to catch Red Bull and Ferrari at the front of the grid.
“I hope by the time we get to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone we will have the car as we want it – to be able to fight with Ferrari and Red Bull,” Hamilton said, as quoted by Speedweek.
“It would be nice if we can give them a run for their money at our home race.
“I know that work is going on tirelessly in the factory to make progress with the car. And I have no doubt we will get it right sooner or later.”
