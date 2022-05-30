✕ Close Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start - delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula One’s most famous race - to control the early stages.

But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.

Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below: