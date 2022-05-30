F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton unhappy at Monaco rain delay as Red Bull reveal how Sergio Perez can land new contract
Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start - delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula One’s most famous race - to control the early stages.
But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.
Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
Ferrari reveal Monaco mistakes to cost Charles Leclerc home victory
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has detailed the mistakes that cost Charles Leclerc victory at a home Monaco Grand Prix.
The Italian said: “First, we need to admit that if you are leading the race and you finish in fourth position, we may have done something wrong. So, we certainly made mistakes in our judgements and we made mistakes in our calls.
“The first was underestimating the pace of the intermediate [tyre] and the gap we had to the other cars in terms of track position. It’s something we need to look at.
“We’ve had our briefing with the drivers, we went through it, we had discussions, tried to understand, but believe me, it was quite a complicated one. It was not an obvious one but certainly we made a mistake.
“We made a mistake as well because we should have called him earlier, at least a lap earlier, or if not, we should have stayed out and stayed on the wet to protect the position then maybe switching directly to the dry.
“That main mistake is straightforward. What was the process that took us to that? It will take some more time to look at it and have a clear explanation.”
‘We cannot do that’: Charles Leclerc angry after Ferrari’s Monaco GP mistakes
Charles Leclerc raged at his Ferrari team after their mistakes cost him the Monaco Grand Prix.
The star, racing in his home city, had pole position and led the race until Ferrari told him to pit for a tyre change. However, the team changed their mind at the last moment - but by the time they told Leclerc, who was looking to regain the driver standing lead, he had already boxed.
“No words,” Leclerc said over the radio in reaction after the race. “The season is long, but we cannot do that.” Leclerc finished in fourth with direct rival Max Verstappen claiming third and the defending champion’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claiming the win.
Sergio Perez celebrates chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix win for Red Bull
