F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘knocked off his perch’ at Mercedes as Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash
All the latest F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
As the dust settles on the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 moves towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.
Ferrari are in some kind of turmoil with Charles Leclerc not only losing pole position but even a podium spot in his home race and more ground in the title race. There was a public spat between driver and team after calls by the team during the rain-delayed race proved exceptionally costly to leave the Monegasque furious.
Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix, plus build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
‘I would bite back’: Toto Wolff lifts lid on early relationship with Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that the early days of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton involved some stern guidance from the Austrian.
Hamilton won his first Formula 1 title with McLaren in 2008, but since joining Mercedes in 2013, the Briton has become a seven-time world champion – sharing the record with Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, before winning four in a row from 2017 to 2020.
And opening up on how the driver’s relationship with the Mercedes team has changed over the years, Wolff told the Daily Mail: “This is Mercedes, we have no place for the genius jerk.”
Toto Wolff lifts lid on early relationship with Lewis Hamilton
Wolff and Hamilton have worked together at Mercedes since 2013
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
Max Verstappen has said that he “might stop” racing in Formula 1 at the conclusion of his long-term contract with Red Bull.
The 2021 world champion signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the team through to the end of the 2028 F1 season.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with in the Red Bull set-up, entering the grid with Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old before stepping up to Christian Horner’s team for the fifth race of the 2016 season.
Though the Dutchman will be 31 when the contract comes to an end, Verstappen has now suggested that he is keen to pursue other opportunities in motorsport and may consider leaving F1, though admits he is not certain what the long-term future holds.
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
Verstappen signed a long-term deal earlier this year to keep him at Red Bull through to the end of the 2028 season
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren F1 is “over”, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who believes that the team are preparing to move on from the Australian.
Ricciardo has endured a tough and uncompetitive start to the 2022 campaign, sitting outside of the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
The 32-year-old has scored only eleven points, 37 fewer than teammate Lando Norris, and again finished outside of the points at the Monaco Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive race.
While Ricciardo’s contract runs until the end of the 2023 season, Zak Brown, team principal at McLaren, hinted last week that it may contain a get-out clause that would allow the team to move on from the driver.
Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve
Ricciardo has scored just eleven points from the first seven races of the 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still have ‘needle’ between them, Martin Brundle claims
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton still have ‘needle between them’ following their battle at the Monaco Grand Prix, says ex-racer Martin Brundle.
Hamilton was showing far superior pace than Alonso at the Monte Carlo circuit but failed to find a way past the Spaniard as he was forced to settle for eighth place.
Alonso backed up Hamilton for a lengthy period towards the end of the race, so much so that he ended up 34 seconds behind sixth place Lando Norris.
And Brundle feels the Monaco race showed there is still some tension between the two former world champions who were teammates at McLaren 15 years ago.
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still have ‘needle’, says Martin Brundle
Alonso backed up Hamilton and held onto seventh place in Monte Carlo
Sergio Perez crash cost Max Verstappen position, claims father
Max Verstappen was denied a place by Sergio Perez’s crash in qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the world champion’s father.
Jos Verstappen has criticised Red Bull for their tactics in Sunday’s race, claiming they ‘threw away points’ for his son.
While he also maintains his son would have finished higher up than fourth on the grid had qualifying not been prematurely ended.
“Perez actually won the race because of the earlier pit stop,” Verstappen Sr. said in his column.
“The team can perhaps explain that as a gamble, but they had already seen, with for example Gasly, that the intermediates were the best option at that time.
“I would have liked them to go for Max, but of course, I am not entirely objective. I think 10 points from Max have been thrown away here.
“Especially with the two retirements we’ve had, we need every point. Don’t forget that Ferrari currently has a better car, especially in qualifying.
“Max also had bad luck in qualifying, because in his last run he was significantly faster and on his way to second place, until the crash of Perez. Then everything would have been different.”
Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash for prioritising Sergio Perez
Red Bull face a potential Max Verstappen backlash for prioritising Sergio Perez at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the world champion’s father.
Jos Verstappen has criticised Red Bull and claimed they ‘threw away points’ for his son.
“Red Bull achieved a good result, but at the same time exerted little influence to help Max to the front,” Verstappen said in his column on the official Verstappen website.
“That he finished third, he owes to Ferrari’s mistake at that second stop of Charles Leclerc.
“The championship leader, Max, was not helped in that sense by the chosen strategy. It turned completely in Checo’s favour.
“That was disappointing to me, and I would have liked it to be different for the championship leader.”
Lewis Hamilton struggle leads Toto Wolff to call for changes at Monaco Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Fernando Alonso’s battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix proves the track needs to be changed.
Hamilton was driving significantly quicker than seventh place Alonso for a lengthy period towards the end of the race as the Spaniard attempted to preserve his tyres.
Alonso dropped more than 30 seconds behind Lando Norris in sixth but Hamilton still failed to find a way past the Alpine driver before the end of the race.
And Wolff feels the situation involving the two former world champions is a demonstration that the Monaco race needs to reinvent itself.
Lewis Hamilton struggle leads Toto Wolff to call for changes at Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco GP was criticised yet again for its lack of overtakes last weekend
Tsunoda targeting Red Bull move
Yuki Tsunoda hopes to one day drive alongside Max Verstappen for Red Bull and battle for the world championship after progressing from his current role with AlphaTauri.
“It would be nice driving with [Verstappen],” Tsunoda told Racing News 365 in an interview.
“I think [he is] currently the best driver on the grid – next to me! [I have been able to] learn lots of things [from] him when I got to Red Bull. If I was to drive with him that would be good.
“Of course, to be World Champion, I have to beat him. If I beat him, you can feel like one of the best drivers in Formula 1.
“Max is kind of the target of what I have to aim for, or the reference driver I have to aim [for]. Hopefully I can drive with him in the future for the same team.”
George Russell has ‘knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch’, claims Eddie Jordan
George Russell has knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch and is now “top dog” at Mercedes F1, according to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan.
In his rookie season with the Silver Arrows, Russell has consistently guided the W13 to respectable finishes, ending every race so far in the top five - the only driver in the sport to do so.
By contrast, seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled to cope with an under-performing car and his third place at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix is the only race in which he’s finished above his teammate.
George Russell has ‘knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch’, claims Eddie Jordan
Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season and is 34 points ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship
Fernando Alonso explains how Lewis Hamilton cost Esteban Ocon points at Monaco Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso says Lewis Hamilton cost Esteban Ocon points at the Monaco Grand Prix after the pair collided.
The coming together between Hamilton and Ocon gave the Alpine driver a five-second time penalty and when Alonso heard he stepped up the pace to try and help out his teammate. But Hamilton, who was behind Alonso but in front of Ocon, didn’t push the same which meant Ocon didn’t go faster to make up for the penalty.
“We had to do a lot of tyre management,” said Alonso. “We had some concerns that the yellow tyres (medium) could grain a lot on our car, and the first 10 or 15 laps I took care of the tyres a lot.
“After that I pushed again when they told me Esteban had to make a five-second gap, but at that point Hamilton didn’t want to push, hold Esteban at the back – yeah, disappointing.”
Alonso explains how Hamilton cost Ocon points at Monaco Grand Prix
Ocon finished outside the points in 12th thanks to a time penalty
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies