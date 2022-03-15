F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton to change name as Christian Horner raises concerns over ‘mirror war’
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just days from getting underway in Bahrain after an exciting week of testing
It’s race week as F1 returns with the Bahrain Grand Prix kicking off the 2022 season.
It promises to be one of the most exciting years in the sport to date after Max Verstappen’s thrilling win over Lewis Hamilton last year in Abu Dhabi to clinch his maiden world crown. The war of words between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff continues, with Red Bull and Mercedes likely to have company at the top of the grid after the new rules and regulations.
Ferrari impressed during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, with the exciting prospect of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz able to challenge Hamilton, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez week to week. The problems for McLaren mean Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was ill all last week in Bahrain, may have to wait a little longer to move up into contention.
Follow all the live news this week and build-up to the season opener below:
F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2022 season
The new Formula One season is here, and that means F1 Fantasy is back.
The game will see millions of motor sport fans pick their fantasy selection of drivers for an imaginary $100m budget.
F1 Fantasy began four years ago and it has grown rapidly in popularity. The 2022 season will reward those players who are able to spot the early trends as F1’s fresh regulations shake up the grid.
How to play Fantasy F1 2022
Each player gets to pick five drivers and one constructor ahead of the first race of the season in Bahrain, spending a budget of $100m.
F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2022 season
Each player gets to pick five drivers and one constructor, spending a budget of $100m
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton ‘don’t get angry, get even’ in 2022 F1 title race
Martin Brundle has urged Lewis Hamilton to “get even” by winning the 2022 Formula 1 world title.
Hamilton was controversially denied a record eighth Drivers’ Championship on the final lap of the 2021 F1 season, with Max Verstappen producing a race and title winning overtake after a contentious restart process after a period behind a safety car.
They were circumstances that left the beaten Mercedes driver “disillusioned” with the sport, with the 37-year-old silent publicly and on social media for several months as he supposedly considered his future.
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton ‘don’t get angry, get even’ in 2022 F1 title race
Brundle has predicted that Hamilton will be a ‘force of nature’ in 2022
Ferrari are ‘outsiders’ but aim to challenge Red Bull and Mercedes, says Mattia Binotto
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto has insisted that his team remain Formula 1 “outsiders” despite a strong showing in preseason testing.
The Italian manufacturer showed impressive speed and consistency across six days of preparation in Barcelona and Bahrain.
That has led some, including Mercedes, to suggest that they could be contenders to win a world title for the first time in 15 years.
Team principal Binotto was encouraged by the performances of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and thinks that Ferrari should be in the title fight with Mercedes and Red Bull - though the 52-year-old cautioned that 2021’s leading two teams remain the “favourites”.
Ferrari are ‘outsiders’ but aim to challenge Red Bull and Mercedes, insists team boss
Ferrari’s speed in preseason testing has led many to suggest they could contend in Formula 1 this season
Max Verstappen reveals difference between 2022 Red Bull and last season’s ‘uncontrollable’ car
Max Verstappen believes that the new Red Bull car for the 2022 Formula 1 season is “better” than the one he secured his maiden world title in.
The Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 season to secure his first Drivers’ Championship crown.
However teams were forced to overhaul the design of their cars during the offseason with significant regulation changes.
Afforded a first chance on track in Red Bull’s RB18 car for 2022 in two rounds of preseason testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, Verstappen was pleased with how the car felt.
Verstappen on why 2022 Red Bull is ‘better’ than last year’s ‘uncontrollable’ car
Verstappen predicted that his team’s new car will be “really fun to drive”
F1 this weekend: Bahrain Grand Prix start time and how to watch on TV
The 2022 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix. After the dramatic end to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title duel, anticipation is high as the pair, and the rest of the F1 grid, go back into battle on the track.
Reigning champion Verstappen, who secured his maiden world title in controversial circumstances on the final lap of last season, has renewed his Red Bull contract, and is again alongside Sergio Perez.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has been joined at Mercedes by compatriot George Russell as the German team look to maintain their place as the dominant constructor on the grid and the 37-year-old again seeks a record eighth Drivers’ Championship.
What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and how can I watch it?
Everything thing you need to know ahead of the first race of the 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
Lewis Hamilton has announced that he will change his name to honour his mother’s surname Larbalestier.
The 37-year-old, who begins his quest to win back the Formula 1 title from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Bahrain this weekend, spoke at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
And the Mercedes star confirmed he is now in the process of changing his name as he does not believe a woman should lose her surname after marriage.
“I’m really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton,” said the seven-time world champion.
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
The seven-time world champion was speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo ahead of the new Formula 1 season this weekend
Toto Wolff reveals talk that stopped Lewis Hamilton ‘divorce’ from Mercedes
Toto Wolff has revealed how he convinced Lewis Hamilton to stay at Mercedes F1 at the end of the 2016 Formula 1 season.
While the season had been a successful one for the German team, taking both Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship victory, Hamilton had clashed with teammate Nico Rosberg on several occasions.
Rosberg eventually claimed his first world title ahead of Hamilton, who defied team orders during the final race of the season in a bid to steal it for himself.
Toto Wolff reveals talk that stopped Lewis Hamilton ‘divorce’ from Mercedes
Hamilton was unhappy at the end of a 2016 season in which he and teammate Nico Rosberg had several fallings out
F1 2022: McLaren director explains changes to radically-overhauled regulations
Formula One has undergone a radical overhaul of its technical regulations for the new season.
Here, the PA news agency sat down with McLaren’s executive technical director, James Key to dissect the change in rules.
Why have the regulations been revamped?
The major reason is to improve the ability to race. Formula One cars generate jet-fighter performance with huge amounts of downforce. But they rely on clean air to create that performance.
McLaren director explains changes to radically-overhauled F1 regulations
The Woking-based team’s executive technical director James Key helps dissect the rule changes for the 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton admits eighth F1 title would be ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘mean everything’
Lewis Hamilton says winning a record eighth world championship would be “mind-blowing” – and he is ready to fight in order to make that happen.
Ninety-eight days after one of the most contentious races in Formula One history, Hamilton will again lock horns with Max Verstappen at Sunday’s opening round in Bahrain.
Hamilton, 37, toyed with retirement after Verstappen took advantage of a late safety car – and a hotly contested referee’s call by the now sacked Michael Masi – to beat his British rival to the title at the Yas Marina circuit on December 12.
Lewis Hamilton admits eighth F1 title would be ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘mean everything’
Mercedes might have won the past eight constructors’ championships but their rivals are in good shape
F1 2022: Who are title favourites and what changes have been made for new season?
The new Formula One season begins in Bahrain on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton bidding to win an unprecedented eighth world championship.
Here, the PA news agency looks at seven key questions heading into the 2022 campaign.
Is Hamilton the favourite to win the title?
As it stands, no. On the concluding day of last week’s final test in Bahrain, the 37-year-old made the gloomy prediction that his Mercedes team will not be in a position to challenge for wins, let alone the championship.
Max Verstappen, defending the contentious title he won in Abu Dhabi last December, and his Red Bull team appear in good shape – the Dutchman is the championship favourite with the bookmakers – while to many observers, Ferrari look to have the best all-round machine.
Who are F1 title favourites and what changes have been made for 2022 season?
Max Verstappen is looking to defend his crown while Lewis Hamilton is bidding for a record-breaking eighth world title
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies