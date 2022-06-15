F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen backs Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of Baku track as Red Bull dismiss ‘porpoising’ claims
Follow all the latest reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and build-up to the weekend’s race in Canada
Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen backed Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of the Baku track and called for changes to a surface that is “way too bumpy”. Hamilton says he will race the Canadian Grand Prix despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season.
It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.
Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco.
Follow all the latest fallout and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and build-up to Canada:
Max Verstappen urges title rival Charles Leclerc ‘stay on it’ and ‘turn it around’ after Azerbaijan heartache
Max Verstappen spared no sympathy for Charles Leclerc after the Dutchman took advantage of a race-ending engine failure for his Ferrari Formula One rival to cruise to an unchallenged win in Azerbaijan on Sunday.
“I would say sh*t happens, that’s racing, you know?” Verstappen, who experienced the heartbreak of crashing out of the lead in Baku last year, told reporters.
“It happened to me, it happened to many people in the past and unfortunately it’s happening to Charles.”
Verstappen urges title rival Leclerc ‘stay on it’ and ‘turn it around’
Leclerc started the day on pole but failed to finish once more
‘Ferrari disadvantaged by race director decisions’ says Binotto
Team Principal Mattia Binotto says he believes that Ferrari have been “disadvantaged by decisions” from the race directors and that the “guys need some more experience.”
Following Michael Masi’s sacking after the controversial end to the 2021 F1 campaign in Abu Dhabi the decision was made to have two race stewards rather than one this season with Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich chosen for the 2022 campaign.
However, two different people will have two different interpretations of the rules and criticism has come their way saying that two interpretations of the rules may lead to some teams being treated more favourably than others.
“Certainly not an easy job,” Binotto said at a press conference ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when asked if a third director should be added or if there should just be one for the whole season. “I think when you are there and you need to sit and decide, it’s not an easy one.
“These guys need some more experience, it’s not something which you learn from the very first race. If I look at the start of the season, certainly as Ferrari we cannot be happy with that. I think often we have been disadvantaged by decisions, but that’s the way it is. We understand the difficulty.
“I think in order to make them improve, we need to help them as well. I think it has to be a collaborative, let me say, collaboration between the teams and the race directors, to make sure they understand, they improve as fast as possible. Because no doubt that so far in the season, sometimes there was no consistency in decisions, I think we cannot deny that. As we cannot deny it’s not an easy job. So, it will take some time. We just need to hasten it as much as possible.”
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed that the stewards need more experience and admitted that race directors will make mistakes just as the teams do.
“Like Mattia said, it’s a difficult job because you’re also in the spotlight and certainly, Monaco, when you’re thrown into this weather condition, climate, and then suddenly you need to make decisions, that is very, very difficult.” he added, “I think the more races will pass, the more experience they will get, the more they will cope also with the pressure that Formula 1 brings with it.
“But they are part of Formula 1, as are the teams, as the teams make mistakes, and sometimes you really blame, because a wheels not on the car, or you get the strategy wrong, so, in the same way the race director is in the firing line. I think [it’s] the same for everyone.”
Sebastian Vettel proposes radical alternative to F1’s budget cap
Sebastian Vettel has proposed Formula One scraps budget and salary caps and instead implements a profit cap on each team, which once exceeded would generate money for good causes.
The biggest teams on the grid – Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari – have called for F1’s budget cap to be raised at a time when the cost of travel is rising significantly and squeezing their costs, while the smaller teams have urged the cap, which is meant to help level the playing field, to be retained.
There has also been debate around introducing a salary cap for drivers, but Vettel, who campaigns for environmental causes, believes that the system should be shaped so that F1 can “do great things” with the money the sport generates.
“It’s just a funny coincidence that it’s the first time teams can make money with racing in Formula 1 and then something like the salary cap for drivers pops up,” said Vettel, speaking to The Race. “Just thinking ‘isn’t that funny?’ It’s interesting if you follow where it’s coming from, this proposal.”
Sebastian Vettel proposes radical alternative to F1’s budget cap
Vettel, who campaigns for environmental causes, believes that the system should be shaped so that F1 can ‘do great things’ with the money the sport generates
Hamilton defends Schiff after social media abuse
Lewis Hamilton has defended Sky Sports F1 broadcaster Naomi Schiff after she was singled out for abuse and bullying on social media platform Twitter.
Schiff, a Rwandan-Belgian racing driver who grew up in South Africa before moving to the UK, joined the Sky Sports F1 team for 2022 after a season’s racing in W Series in 2019. She was also appointed as the series’ diversity and inclusion ambassador in 2020.
The attack seemed to begin with a post on Twitter of a picture of Schiff in her W Series racing suit and a caption questioning her qualifications to talk about Formula 1 on TV. The post triggered a pile-on of negativity about her appointment but there was also plenty of support for Schiff as the post began to spread around social media.
The original post is no longer viewable as the poster has hidden their account but Schiff herself retweeted it with a yawning caption.
Lewis Hamilton, one of Schiff’s high-profile interviewees this season, also took to social media to defend Schiff and offer his support to the boradcaster writing: “Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team,
“She’s been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport.”
Leclerc hurting after Azerbaijan GP retirement
Charles Leclerc said Ferrari’s failure at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was difficult to understand as Max Verstappen opened up a 34-point lead in the drivers’ standings.
“It hurts,” said Leclerc. “We really need to look into that for it not to happen again. “I can’t really find the right words to describe what has happened. It is just very, very disappointing.
“We were fast and didn’t have big problems in the first part of the season. But now it seems we have more problems even if we haven’t made massive changes to the car. It is difficult to understand.”
Lewis Hamilton confirms he’ll be fit for Canadian Grand Prix despite ‘most painful race’ in Baku
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will race at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend despite suffering back pain from excessive “bouncing” at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hamilton described the Baku race as “the most painful I’ve ever experienced” after the ‘porpoising’ along the long and bumpy straights left the 37-year-old “praying” for the finish line.
The Mercedes driver finished fourth but looked in discomfort upon exiting his car, raising concerns that he could be forced to miss the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend in what is a back-to-back.
But in an update on Monday, Hamilton said he had woken up feeling “positive” after receiving treatment from his physiotherapist Angela Cullen and said he would not be missing the Montreal race.
Lewis Hamilton confirms he’ll be fit for Canada despite ‘most painful race’ in Baku
Toto Wolff had raised fears that Hamilton would be unable to race in Montreal this weekend
Verstappen has sympathy for Leclerc after engine troubles
Max Verstappen on Charles Leclerc’s troubles: “That’s racing. It happened to me, it happened to many people in the past. Unfortunately, it’s happening to Charles,” Verstappen said when asked if he had any sympathy for his rival’s difficulties. “If I would be in the same situation, I would also be disappointed. I think that’s very normal. But it’s about how you come out of it, you always look at how to improve things. That’s what we did as well in the beginning of the season. And you learn from it. You don’t like it, you’re angry, but we turn it around.”
Ferrari are ‘costing’ Charles Leclerc, says Martin Brundle
Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back, says Martin Brundle.
Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco. The former F1 driver turned analyst Brundle believes Leclerc, who is now well down on championship leader Max Verstappen in the standings, could miss out on his first world title as a result.
“Charles Leclerc must be beside himself,” Brundle told Sky Sports. “He could have had four glorious victories; he’s sticking the car on pole position, driving beautifully and then this kind of thing is happening to him just way too much.”
Horner dismisses Wolff’s porpoising claims as ‘part of the game’
Christian Horner has dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims for the FIA to adjust Formula 1 rules over porpoising following Lewis Hamilton’s struggles.
The Mercedes superstar revealed his back was “killing” him during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to repeated bouncing from the porpoising effect.
And Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.”
But Horner has labelled the complaints as “part of the game,” while admitting he would instruct his Red Bull drivers to “bitch as much as they could” if the RB18 experienced similar issues.
Christian Horner reacts to Toto Wolff’s porpoising claims
Toto Wolff has urged the FIA to change the rules after Lewis Hamilton’s pain throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Verstappen backs Hamilton’s Baku criticism
Max Verstappen defended Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes driver suffered back pain during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and says the Baku track should be resurfaced next year.
“I think the main straight is way too bumpy, we have to really try and find a bit of a line,” Verstappen said. “So it would be nice if that could be resurfaced for next year.
“But overall, I think it’s a special track, also the second sector, you know, between the castle bit, it’s quite unique, I would say.”
