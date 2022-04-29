Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have struggled for pace this season (Getty Images)

Mercedes have been told that the car problems they have suffered early in this F1 season mean the title is already out of reach for their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled badly in the opening four races of the season, facing significant difficulties with the new Mercedes W13 car and declaring that there was “no question” that his title hopes are over after Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Red Bull have been criticised for taking a “cheap shot” at the lacklustre early-season performances of their rivals as Formula 1 begins to gear up for the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko, a long-time adviser at Red Bull and head of the team’s driver development program, joked after the race in Imola that Hamilton shoud retire after being lapped by winner Max Verstappen. Marko’s comments have been criticised by former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who labelled the remark a “cheap shot” and said that Red Bull would still want Hamilton as one of their drivers even after a below-par start to the season.

Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below: