Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year.

Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen.

“I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undrivable” W13 car.

It was also a weekend to forget for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, after the 24-year-old’s late spin saw him throw away a podium position and led to Verstappen cutting his championship lead to 27 points.

It looks set to be another thrilling fight for the title but despite Hamilton ruling out his chances, Horner believes it is still too early to tell. “He hasn’t forgotten how to drive in the last four races,” he said. “So at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor.” Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below: