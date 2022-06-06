F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton quashes retirement talk as Mick Schumacher warned of sack
F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.
Lewis Hamilton has moved to shut down any talk of him retiring from F1, which has emerged on the back of Mercedes’ struggles and the fact that teammate George Russell is currently outperforming him. “Why should I stop?” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser. “Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet.”
Meanwhile, struggling Mick Schumacher has been warned he could face the sack from Haas unless he cuts down on the number of expensive crashes and starts improving to outperform teammate Kevin Magnussen. “He simply has far too many accidents at the moment, all of which cost a lot, a lot of money. If nothing comes, they won’t keep going indefinitely. Formula 1 is brutal and cold,” mused two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.
Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monaco last time out, before immediately extending his Red Bull contract to 202. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Toto Wolff seeking compromise on smaller teams’ ‘stubborn position’
Toto Wolff is looking for a compromise on smaller teams and their “stubborn position”.
The Mercedes boss has been discussing the budget cap increase in Formula 1, with the goal of providing a wage increase for staff members.
Staff wages are included in the sport’s $140million budget cap, which Wolff says could mean little opportunity for pay rises.
“It’s not that we want to generate more profit, it’s literally allowing people to have their salaries compensated for the extraordinary inflation they are suffering from,” Wolff said. “So, it’s not that we suddenly want to have more, but let’s stick to the fact when we entered the year and the premises that we ended the year and then let’s look at the numbers now. And then hopefully we can find a way to adjust.
“I think the worst for the sport is having a stubborn position that some of the smaller teams think that the big ones are trying to gain an advantage and we’re actually going to screw them by not allowing them to do this and us on the other side seeking to lift the ceiling, which we don’t want to do.
“And I can tell you from my position as a team owner, I don’t want to lift the ceiling just to have a cost cap ever increasing and basically outmanoeuvring the initial concept, but I want my people to be well paid especially in such tough circumstances.”
Lewis Hamilton sets deadline for Mercedes to catch Red Bull and Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has urged his Mercedes F1 team to find the solutions to the problems they have faced this season - within the month.
Neither he nor new teammate George Russell have managed a victory this season, despite Hamilton and former partner Valtteri Bottas winning nine between them last year.
That’s as a result of Mercedes’ new car design and subequent analysis and fixes failing to combat the porpoising and handling issues which have affected them.
While the team have largely remained bullish on the prospects of the car being a front-runner once fixes are found, the fact remains that after seven rounds of the 2022 season, a single third-place finish for Hamilton and a pair of them for Russell is as good as it has got for Mercedes.
‘The pendulum will swing’: Lewis Hamilton backed to turn his luck around by Toto Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the “pendulum will swing” in Lewis Hamilton’s favour after a tricky start to the Formula 1 season for the driver.
Hamilton is currently sixth in the drivers’ standings in a campaign where many expected him to win a record eighth world title. The British star is having trouble with the car and he has had some unlucky spells on the track.
Most recently he had contact with Esteban Ocon at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and was then held up by Fernando Alonso so he couldn’t progress higher than eighth place. Wolff says Hamilton’s time will come this season, however.
Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.
Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.
“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.”
‘We cannot do that’: Charles Leclerc angry after Ferrari’s Monaco GP mistakes
Charles Leclerc raged at his Ferrari team after their mistakes cost him the Monaco Grand Prix.
The star, racing in his home city, had pole position and led the race until Ferrari told him to pit for a tyre change. However, the team changed their mind at the last moment - but by the time they told Leclerc, who was looking to regain the driver standing lead, he had already boxed.
“No words,” Leclerc said over the radio in reaction after the race. “The season is long, but we cannot do that.” Leclerc finished in fourth with direct rival Max Verstappen claiming third and the defending champion’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claiming the win.
It sees Leclerc trailing Verstappen by nine points and it compounds on another disappointing result for Ferrari. Leclerc was leading the standings until last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix where car issues meant he had to retire from the race, which Verstappen went on to win.
Mick Schumacher could become a victim of ‘brutal and cold’ F1, says two-time World Rally champion
Mick Schumacher will be cast aside by “brutal and cold” F1 unless he reduces his number of crashes and starts to outperform Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, warns two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.
Schumacher is yet to score a point this season - with Nicholas Latifi of Williams the only other regular driver to suffer that ignominy - whereas his fellow Haas driver Magnussen has impressed to rack up 15 points.
The German has also suffered a number of crashes during practice sessions, qualifying and most recently during the Monaco Grand Prix when he ploughed into the barrier at the Swimming Pool section after running wide.
Those high-speed and expensive crashes have left Haas with a hefty repair bill and all those factors mean Schumacher needs to quickly up his game, according to Röhrl.
Mick Schumacher will be cast aside by “brutal and cold” F1 unless he reduces his number of crashes and starts to outperform Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, warns two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.
‘Nothing’ between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in F1 title race, confirms Christian Horner
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are set to go toe-to-toe in the Formula One championship race this season, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
Last year it was very much Verstappen as the title fighter against Lewis Hamilton, with Perez largely the second driver often tasked with trying to take points and places off Mercedes wherever possible.
This time around, though, he has started in formidable fashion and the top three - the Red Bull duo and Ferrar’s Charles Leclerc - are separated by just 15 points after seven rounds.
Perez has claimed four podium spots, with one victory in France, while Verstappen has four wins from five top-three finishes. But there will be no separating them from the team bosses and both will be allowed to fight it out, confirmed Horner.
‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk
Lewis Hamilton has again rejected suggestions he could walk away from Mercedes and retire during or after this season.
The seven-time world champion has been unable to recapture form and consistency to engage in another title fight with Max Verstappen, with his team not yet ensuring the new car design for the 2022 season is in perfect working order.
A series of finishes low down the leaderboard has Hamilton only sixth after seven races, with just 50 points accumulated so far - and teammate George Russell 34 ahead of him in fourth.
Martin Brundle claimed after the Spanish Grand Prix that Hamilton’s willingness to exit the race initially was an “alarming” indication of his discomfort this season, while the British driver himself said he was “losing his mind” after more struggles at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
Max Verstappen has said that he “might stop” racing in Formula 1 at the conclusion of his long-term contract with Red Bull.
The 2021 world champion signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the team through to the end of the 2028 F1 season.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with in the Red Bull set-up, entering the grid with Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old before stepping up to Christian Horner’s team for the fifth race of the 2016 season.
Though the Dutchman will be 31 when the contract comes to an end, Verstappen has now suggested that he is keen to pursue other opportunities in motorsport and may consider leaving F1, though admits he is not certain what the long-term future holds.
“I’m not planning on changing teams. I’m happy here and they are happy with me,” Verstappen said, according to the Daily Mail.
Red Bull’s Perez extends contract until 2024
Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Red Bull until the end of the 2024 season.
The announcement follows the Mexican’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, which saw Perez close the gap to championship leader and teammate Max Verstappen to just 15 points.
Perez joined Red Bull from Racing Point ahead of the 2021 season and went on to finish fourth in the drivers’ championship.
Perez said: “For me, this has been an incredible week. Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024, just makes me extremely happy.
“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now.”
