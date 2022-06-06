✕ Close * Lewis Hamilton's F1 Records

F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton has moved to shut down any talk of him retiring from F1, which has emerged on the back of Mercedes’ struggles and the fact that teammate George Russell is currently outperforming him. “Why should I stop?” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser. “Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet.”

Meanwhile, struggling Mick Schumacher has been warned he could face the sack from Haas unless he cuts down on the number of expensive crashes and starts improving to outperform teammate Kevin Magnussen. “He simply has far too many accidents at the moment, all of which cost a lot, a lot of money. If nothing comes, they won’t keep going indefinitely. Formula 1 is brutal and cold,” mused two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.

Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monaco last time out, before immediately extending his Red Bull contract to 202. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.

