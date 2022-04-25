F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton concedes title race as Max Verstappen takes shot at Mercedes after Imola
Follow all the latest news and reaction after Max Verstappen’s win over Charles Leclerc in Imola as Mercedes continue to suffer
Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday to cut Charles Leclerc’s F1 championship lead after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium finish with a costly late spin at Imola, but there is more drama away from the title race, with Lewis Hamilton enduring another nightmare weekend as Mercedes continue to struggle. Although George Russell has shown the way for the Silver Arrows, outperforming his more illustrious teammate so far as Toto Wolff and co. look to get to grips with their early-season problems.
Sergio Perez finished second to seal a Red Bull one-two, but only after Leclerc made a late pit stop for soft tyres in an attempt to catch him. The move backfired, however, with the championship leader spinning off with 10 laps of the race remaining. Leclerc was able to recover to salvage 6th place, but it sealed a nightmare weekend for Ferrari at their home race in Italy after Carlos Sainz retired on the opening lap following a bump from Daniel Ricciardo.
Hamilton’s misery in Imola was compounded when his bitter rival Verstappen lapped him before the Briton finished in 14th place. And the Belgian-Dutch driver has taken aim at Mercedes, insisting that it meant little to lap his 2021 title rival after their issues all season. Meanwhile, Hamilton has ruled himself out of the title race, with the gap now 31 points to Verstappen in second and 58 points behind leader Leclerc.
Charles Leclerc has said that he was “too greedy” after a late spin ended his chances of a podium finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The early championship leader had started slowly at Imola, losing second spot to Sergio Perez and struggling to close in on the Mexican and Max Verstappen, who eventually secured a Red Bull one-two at Ferrari’s home circuit.
Leclerc and Ferrari made the decision to pit from third late on to go to a softer tyre in a bid to steal a point for the fastest lap of the afternoon and an outside chance of hunting down Perez.
But pushing hard into a chicane, the Monegasque caught the kerb and lost control of his car, fortunate to avoid a more serious collision with the wall but forced to pit to fix a damaged front wing.
It meant Leclerc dropped down the field, and while he was able to fight up to sixth on fresher tyres, Verstappen and Perez closed the gap at the top of the early world title standings.
Leclerc was fortunate to avoid a race-ending crash after clipping a kerb
Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc can ill-afford any more mistakes if he wants to beat Max Verstappen to the world championship.
Leclerc fluffed his lines at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he ran over the kerbs at the Variante Alta and slid backwards into the barrier as he chased second-placed Sergio Perez.
Leclerc recovered to the pit lane for a new front wing, emerging in ninth before passing Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda to finish in sixth place.
The championship leader finished sixth at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after a spin
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Top Ten
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen moved up to second in the driver’s championship after claiming the maximum available points on offer at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Verstappen started the weekend brilliantly by topping qualifying on Friday to take pole position for Saturday’s sprint race. He then overtook Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the penultimate lap of the sprint to earn victory and take the eight available points before cruising to his second GP win of the season on Sunday.
Here’s how the grand prix finished yesterday:
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3. Lando Norris, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
8. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to cut Charles Leclerc’s championship lead after the Ferrari driver threw away a podium finish with a costly late spin at Imola.
Sergio Perez finished second to seal a Red Bull one-two, but only after Leclerc made a late pit stop for soft tyres in an attempt to catch him. The move backfired, however, with the championship leader spinning off with 10 laps of the race remaining as he lost control of his car through the chicane and hit the wall.
The mistake saw Leclerc drop to ninth and although he was able to recover to salvage sixth place, it sealed a nightmare weekend for Ferrari at their home race in Italy after Carlos Sainz retired on the opening lap following a bump from Daniel Ricciardo.
Verstappen claimed a comfortable victory, in which he lapped rival Lewis Hamilton, but Leclerc’s late spin made it a nightmare weekend for Ferrari
Toto Wolff has apologised to Lewis Hamilton for what the Mercedes team principal described as an “undrivable” car during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Hamilton was again left frustrated by the performance of his vehicle, struggling to fight his way up through the field and unable to get by Pierre Gasly, who held the seven-time world champion at bay for much of the race at Imola.
George Russell was able to overcome Mercedes’ ongoing problems and continue his run of top-five finishes, holding off Valtteri Bottas, the man he replaced at the team, to secure fourth.
For Hamilton, though, a finish outside of the points in 13th capped a weekend of poor showings in qualifying, Saturday’s sprint race and finally on feature race day in northern Italy.
Hamilton struggled and failed to score as teammate George Russell again recorded a top-five finish
Lewis Hamilton issued an apology to Mercedes following one of the worst races of his 16-season career.
The seven-time world champion finished 13th at Sunday’s wet-dry Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, a lap behind winner Max Verstappen, and nine places adrift of his team-mate George Russell.
Sergio Perez was second as Red Bull secured their first one-two finish in six years, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came home sixth after he spun from third with just nine laps to run. Leclerc’s error allowed Lando Norris to snatch the final spot on the podium.
The seven-time world champion finished 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, nine places behind team-mate George Russell
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen reacts
“It’s not a bad record,” says Verstappen to Sky Sports of the fact that he has won both races that he has finished this year. “We just have to learn from our reliability trouble and I think the whole weekend we made the right calls. The whole race was very well executed without too many troubles, but you still have to focus.
“Sometimes if you can’t win you have to settle for second or third. Every pointscounts. It is painful if you lose points. You always have to try and score the most points you can even in the weekends you struggle.”
Lewis Hamilton on the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
“I really don’t know to be honest,” Hamilton tells Sky Sports. “A weekend to forget, that’s for sure.
“I’m out of the championship for sure. There’s no question about that but I’ll keep working as hard as I can to try and pull it back together somehow.”
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Result
“There are stats that sound nice on paper but are pretty meaningless,” says George Russell when told he is the only driver to finish in the top five. “Whether we are getting the most out of the car is a slightly different story. We’ve had things fall our way, but equally we’ve been unfortunate in some circumstances because the car isn’t quick enough. Really happy with this P4 but if we want to maintain this place in the championship we need to find more pace.”
Charles Leclerc is next to speak with Sky Sports
“It’s a real shame. I believe the spin shouldn’t have happened. P3 was the maximum. We did not have the pace.
“I was too greedy today and paid the price. I lost seven valuable points for the championship. This shouldn’t happen again.“
