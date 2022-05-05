F1 news LIVE: Mercedes reveal improvements for Miami with Fernando Alonso ‘on Aston Martin’s radar’
Follow all the F1 updates and latest news ahead of the first Miami Grand Prix
Mercedes have endured a difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season having only accummulated 77 points from the first four races leaving them 47 points behind leading team Ferrari. Despite their struggles, Team Principal Toto Wolff is impressed with the “positive” relationship developing between the new driving partnership of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Russell is in his first year as a full-time Mercedes driver and has settled brilliantly. He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship and is 21 points ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate, with Nico Rosberg believeing that Hamilton “passionately hates losing” to his teammate.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was particularly tough for Hamilton who finished outside the top 10 in P13 but Russell managed to fight his way up to P4 and rescue some points for Mercedes after a strenuous weekend. Speaking after the race, Wolff praised the way the two drivers were working together but admitted having regrets that Mercedes haven’t yet given them a car to fight for wins this season.
“I’m very impressed with how [George has] settled in, how professionally and analytically he helps to assess the situation,” he said. “The combination is one of the very few highlights I have at the moment on our journey – how well the two of them work together, with no friction; on the contrary, [they’re] very productive and positive for the team.”
Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
George Russell backs ‘inspiring’ Lewis Hamilton to ‘come back stronger’
George Russell believes that Lewis Hamilton will “come back stronger” from a tough opening four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Mercedes have struggled to match the performance of early front-runners Ferrari and Red Bull while suffering from significant issues with their new car.
Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams ahead of the season, has out-performed his more senior teammate, finishing in the top five at every race so far and sitting fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
By contrast, seven-time world champion Hamilton is languishing in seventh after failing to score a single point across the weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the 37-year-old declaring his hopes of a record-breaking eighth crown over after the race in Imola.
However Russell has backed his teammate to battle back into contention and says that the way that Hamilton is going about trying to overcome Mercedes’ issues is “inspiring”.
Fernando Alonso linked with Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel
Fernando Alonso has been linked with a move to Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel.
That’s according to a report from F1-Insider.com, which details Alonso, who is yet to extend his Alpine contract beyond 2022, would be team owner Lawrence’s Stroll ‘desired driver’ if a situation emerges to replace Vettel.
The report comes after CEO Tobias Moers departed following a reported rift with Stroll, with Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa coming in to replace him.
Lewis Hamilton ‘passionately hates’ losing to team-mate George Russell, claims Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton is enduring a “very tough situation” according to former team-mate Nico Rosberg as George Russell outperforms the seven-time world champion despite Mercedes’ problems in 2022.
“It’s definitely a very tough situation for Lewis,” Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports. “He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore.
“You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit.
“Nevertheless, with the experience he has I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate.
“Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.”
F1 2022: The best pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.
Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.
F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. Notably, it introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up.
Now that a release date has been confirmed for F1 22, it’s a good time to check out some pre-order deals so you can get the copy that’s right for you at a reasonable price. If you have been struggling to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X but want to upgrade your last-gen copy once you make the switch, then the “Champions Edition” of the game will give you dual entitlement as well as additional content.
To find out where to buy F1 22 and what the Champions Edition will include, read the article below.
Both F1 race directors test positive for Covid ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Both Formula 1 race directors have tested positive for Covid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, installed to replace Michael Masi in a now-shared role ahead of the 2022 F1 season, are currently unable to travel to the United States under immigration rules.
They will be unable to travel to next weekend’s inaugural race in Miami unless they return a negative test.
The FIA has said it will not “disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event”, but it has been reported that they expect Wittich to test negative and be able to attend the race in Florida.
Freitas has so far only operated as a deputy to Wittich this season and was not expected to be in Miami.
Red Bull ‘would be mad’ to replace Sergio Perez with Pierre Gasly
Red Bull would be ‘mad’ to replace Sergio Perez with Pierre Gasly at the end of the season, according to ex-Formula One engineer Kees van de Grint.
The 32-year-old Mexican joined the Austrian F1 team ahead of the 2021 season after being let go by Racing Point - who would later become Aston Martin.
Perez has been impressive since arriving at Red Bull, acting as a superb teammate for Max Verstappen who won the world title last year.
He also claimed a race victory of his own at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
And Van der Grint feels it would be a major mistake if Red Bull considered bringing back their former driver Gasly - who has been linked with a return - to replace Perez for 2023.
Car problems mean F1 title already ‘out of reach’ for Mercedes
This year’s F1 world championships already looks out of reach for Mercedes, says two-time winner Mika Hakkinen.
The Silver Arrows have been off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening four races of the 2022 season as the continue to struggle under the FIA’s new regulations.
Following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, George Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 37 points adrift of leader Charles Leclerc. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is even further off the pace having picked up just 28 points so far this season.
Meanwhile in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes are down in third and already have a 47-point deficit to make up on Ferrari.
And Hakkinen, who claimed back-to-back drivers’ titles with McLaren in 1998 and 1999, feels Mercedes are out of the running for both world championships just four races into the 2022 campaign.
Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want F1 to axe ‘crown jewel’ Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has warned Formula One against getting rid of its ‘crown jewel’ race, the Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently suggested historical pedigree was not enough to keep any race on the sport’s calendar.
And with the Monaco race’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, there are fears it could be ousted from the schedule in the near future.
Those fears were accentuated following the announcement of a new flagship Las Vegas GP from 2023 - another street circuit in an iconic location.
But Hamilton, who has won the Monaco race three times, feels it is important to keep the most prestigious tracks on the calendar.
George Russell ‘will soon get on Lewis Hamilton’s nerves’, claims ex-F1 driver Gerhard Berger
George Russell will “soon get on the nerves” of Lewis Hamilton if he continues to out-peform his Mercedes teammate, Gerhard Berger has claimed.
Russell has achieved a top-five finish in each of the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season, his first as a contracted Mercedes driver after an off-season move from Williams.
The 24-year-old leads new teammate Hamilton by 21 points with both drivers struggling to battle performance problems with the new W13 car.
While Russell has described Hamilton’s attitude as “inspiring”, and the seven-time world champion publicly expressing his admiration of his compatriot’s early Mercedes showings, Berger thinks that Russell’s success may eventually begin to rankle Hamilton.
“It will soon get on Lewis’ nerves,” Berger, who competed in 14 F1 seasons in the 1980s and 1990s, predicted to Speedweek.
