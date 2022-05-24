✕ Close Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire in Barcelona. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver. Elsewhere, Mercedes picked up some form as they look to storm back this summer after a troubling start to the F1 season and the W13 car.

Russell took third to land a podium place, despite a late scare with the Silver Arrows issuing a warning that he was a DNF candidate with the dwindling power unit. Lewis Hamilton was fifth, with home favourite Carlos Sainz salvaging some pride for the fans with a fourth place to limit the damage in the constructors’ title race.

Reacting to his heartache, Leclerc said: “I lost power and I had to stop because there was an issue. I don’t know yet what the reason is. It hurts. But there are some positives, we have shown that we were quick.”

While Hamilton added that his fifth place felt like a win: "I was thinking it was impossible to get back into points but the team said no you're on for eighth," Hamilton said. "I thought they were being super-optimistic. I'm glad we didn't [retire] and it just shows you never stop and never give up and that's what I did. A race like that is like a win, and it actually feels better than a win most often when you have come from so far back."