F1 news LIVE: Mercedes upgrades confirmed with Fernando Alonso ‘open’ to joining top team
All the latest news and reaction from the Spanish Grand Prix and build-up to Monaco
Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire in Barcelona. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver. Elsewhere, Mercedes picked up some form as they look to storm back this summer after a troubling start to the F1 season and the W13 car.
Russell took third to land a podium place, despite a late scare with the Silver Arrows issuing a warning that he was a DNF candidate with the dwindling power unit. Lewis Hamilton was fifth, with home favourite Carlos Sainz salvaging some pride for the fans with a fourth place to limit the damage in the constructors’ title race.
Reacting to his heartache, Leclerc said: “I lost power and I had to stop because there was an issue. I don’t know yet what the reason is. It hurts. But there are some positives, we have shown that we were quick.”
While Hamilton added that his fifth place felt like a win: “I was thinking it was impossible to get back into points but the team said no you’re on for eighth,” Hamilton said. “I thought they were being super-optimistic. I’m glad we didn’t [retire] and it just shows you never stop and never give up and that’s what I did. A race like that is like a win, and it actually feels better than a win most often when you have come from so far back.” Follow live reaction, news and updates from the Spanish Grand Prix below:
Mercedes have ‘new parts in the pipleline'
Mercedes‘ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has said there are “new parts in the pipeline” after an impressive showing at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Mercedes have grown into the new F1 season after a slow start, and although they remain off the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull, there were signs in Barcelona that George Russell and Lewis Hamilton could be getting back into contention.
Russell battled to a third-place finish while Hamilton fought from the back of the pack after a disatrous start to finish fifth, and Mercedes now plan to improve the car further before the next race in Monaco.
Drake loses £185k bet on Leclerc
Canadian rapper Drake was left particularly disappointed by Charles Leclerc’s retirement from the Spanish Grand Prix, revealing that he had bet £185,000 on the Ferrari driver to win the race in Barcelona.
Leclerc had established a dominant lead at the sixth race of the Formula 1 season and appeared likely to cruise to victory, but his engine failed six laps after his first pit stop and the Monegasque could not continue.
Drake claimed ahead of the race that he had placed a bet on F1 for the first time, placing a wager of CA$300,000 (£185,000) with a potential return of CA$750,000 (£467,000) if Leclerc claimed victory.
Vettel had bag stolen in Barcelona
Sebastian Vettel has been subjected to a robbery after a bag belonging to the four-time Formula One world champion was taken in Barcelona on Monday morning.
Vettel, who was unharmed in the incident, set off in pursuit of the stolen property by using the Find My iPhone application connected to his AirPods.
But although the 34-year-old German managed to track down his earphones, the bag and other items inside have not been found.
Fernando Alonso open to joining top team, even as No 2 driver
Fernando Alonso is open to taking a seat at a top team next season, even if he has to compete against a consensus No 1 driver, such as Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
The Spaniard’s contract with Alpine expires at the end of this season, with talks due to begin over an extension in July.
“I think so,” Alonso told Sky Sports F1 when asked if he could land a third World Championship. “That’s why I keep racing, you know?
“There is still always the hope that one year you will have the package and you will have the, you know, all things together to fight for the championship. I still feel competitive and I’m fast.
“Yeah, sure,” he added when pushed on the possibility of joining a top team where he may have to be the No 2 behind a top driver, such as Red Bull, with Sergio Perez’s contract up for renewal at the end of the season.
“I think at the end of the day there are not many number one, two drivers in any team right now.
“All the teams need both drivers to work together and to improve the car, especially with the new regulations.
“You still learn every lap you do and you have to work towards a better car, a better package. So let’s see what are the possibilities into the next few years.”
Toto Wolff reveals ‘morale boost’ after Mercedes upgrades
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes secured a “morale boost” after the Spanish Grand Prix.
“The relationship, the dynamic between the driver and the team is something that is so important,” Wolff said.
“It’s clear, in having an accident in the early stage of the race, you are saying to yourself ‘Not again!’ and you are not featuring.
“He was 38 seconds or so behind the last cars after his stop and that’s basically game over but him then showing his very good pace was important for not only his morale but also our morale.
“Who would have thought he would climb all the way to fourth before the problem came up. It looked like a world championship-winning race car he was driving. That was not possible in the previous races.
“It reminded me of last year and the years before when the car and driver are on top of their game.”
Kevin Magnussen clarifies ‘heat of the moment’ radio message about Lewis Hamilton
Kevin Magnussen has said he will have to watch back his opening-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix, moving to clarify a comment made in the “heat of the moment” soon after the incident.
Magnussen’s Haas took contact from the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes as the Danish driver looked to pass Hamilton at Turn Four in Barcelona having made a strong start.
While Hamilton was able to battle up to fifth having dropped to 19th after the incident, a run into the gravel ended Magnussen’s hopes of scoring points, eventually crossing the line 17th.
‘You bet we can’: Toto Wolff talks up Mercedes’ F1 title chances after Spanish Grand Prix
Toto Wolff believes that Mercedes can still fight their way into the Formula 1 world title fight after an encouraging weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The German team produced their most complete performance of the season in Barcelona, looking closer to matching early front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari.
Continuing a run of top-five finishes to start the season for his new team, George Russell finished third, two places ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.
‘Like the olden days!’ Lewis Hamilton full of confidence after Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Lewis Hamilton says his brilliant comeback drive at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix has resurrected his dream of fighting for an eighth world championship.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen raced to his third victory in as many outings after Charles Leclerc was cruelly eliminated from the lead when engine gremlins struck his Ferrari on lap 27 of a sizzling race at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Sergio Perez took second, one place ahead of Hamilton’s ever-impressive Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with Carlos Sainz fourth.
‘We’ve made another step’: Toto Wolff excited about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ prospects
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s new car could fire him into world championship contention.
Hamilton delivered his best performance of the season at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix after fighting back from an opening-lap collision with Kevin Magnussen to finish fifth.
Hamilton might be 64 points behind new championship leader Max Verstappen following the Dutchman’s third triumph in as many rounds at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
