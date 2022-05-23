F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals Spanish Grand Prix inspiration and Red Bull explain team orders
Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire in Barcelona. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver. Elsewhere, Mercedes picked up some form as they look to storm back this summer after a troubling start to the F1 season and the W13 car.
Russell took third to land a podium place, despite a late scare with the Silver Arrows issuing a warning that he was a DNF candidate with the dwindling power unit. Lewis Hamilton was fifth, with home favourite Carlos Sainz salvaging some pride for the fans with a fourth place to limit the damage in the constructors’ title race.
Reacting to his heartache, Leclerc said: “I lost power and I had to stop because there was an issue. I don’t know yet what the reason is. It hurts. But there are some positives, we have shown that we were quick.”
While Hamilton added that his fifth place felt like a win: “I was thinking it was impossible to get back into points but the team said no you’re on for eighth,” Hamilton said. “I thought they were being super-optimistic. I’m glad we didn’t [retire] and it just shows you never stop and never give up and that’s what I did. A race like that is like a win, and it actually feels better than a win most often when you have come from so far back.” Follow live reaction, news and updates from the Spanish Grand Prix below:
What is DRS in Formula 1, what does it mean and how does it work?
If you’ve become a fan of Formula 1 in recent years, you will probably be familiar with the term ‘DRS’ - the system which effectively allows for more overtaking.
Following its introduction in 2011, DRS has become a vital part of the sport. It stands for Drag Reduction System and is an adjustable part of the rear wing which, when opened, improves speed by 10-12 kmph.
That doesn’t sound like a lot when cars already travel at around 300kmph, but it can make all the difference along a long straight.
Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen could have overtaken Sergio Perez despite DRS issues
Christian Horner has dismissed the potential for Sergio Perez to defend his lead at the Spanish Grand Prix, rather than concede to teammate Max Verstappen after team orders.
“DRS was working intermittently. So it worked one lap not the next,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.
“And I think from a team point of view, the offset was so great between the two of them. I mean, Max was at that stage, because the tyre delts are about two seconds a lap quicker. It just didn’t make sense to let them fight it out.
“I think we discuss it you know openly, I think he see the race plot,” said Horner of Perez. You see how, I think close to 30 laps to do on that medium tyre, which in the end we needed to pit to make sure we covered Russell’s so in the heat of the moment, you’re gonna understand he’s a racing driver. If he wasn’t pushing those things, he’s not doing his job.”
‘Like the olden days!’ Lewis Hamilton full of confidence after Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Lewis Hamilton says his brilliant comeback drive at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix has resurrected his dream of fighting for an eighth world championship.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen raced to his third victory in as many outings after Charles Leclerc was cruelly eliminated from the lead when engine gremlins struck his Ferrari on lap 27 of a sizzling race at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Sergio Perez took second, one place ahead of Hamilton’s ever-impressive Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with Carlos Sainz fourth.
Christian Horner defends Red Bull team orders in Spain
Team principal Christian Horner has backed Red Bull’s team orders imposed on Sergio Perez at the Spanish Grand Prix.
With Max Verstappen sliding off into the gravel in Barcelona, the world champion was stuck behind George Russell and teammate Perez in P4.
But after Charles Leclerc retired, Perez led, only for the team to order him to make way for Verstappen, who went on to win and snatch the lead in the Drivers’ Championship.
“I think the problem that we had we could see as I think other cars, we got temperatures raging, you know, water, oil, brakes,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1.
“And the last thing you want to risk is you know, DNF when you have got two cars that can potentially now one-two, and they were on different strategies, so it wasn’t a straight fight Max had such a tyre advantage.
“And of course Checo’s tyres wouldn’t have made it you know, we don’t think to the end. So that’s why you know, he pitted towards the end of the race to get that valuable, fastest lap as well.
“Our responsibility is to bring the cars home with as many points as we can. And of course, what Checo couldn’t see at the time, which I think he’d see perfectly well now, is that you had such a long stint to do on that medium tyre. Max had such a tyre advantage.
“From a team perspective, there’s just no point in taking, you know that risk with an intermittent DRS, with temperatures raging up and down. So it was absolutely the right thing to do.”
Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix to move top of standings after Charles Leclerc retirement
Max Verstappen leads the F1 world championship after romping to victory at a thrilling Spanish Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver took advantage of Charles Leclerc’s mechanical failure on lap 27 of 66 before performing out of his skin to deliver his third win in as many races.
Sergio Perez completed a one-two finish for Red Bull, as George Russell secured third, following another fine performance from the young Briton, with Carlos Sainz fourth.
Lewis Hamilton reveals inspiration for Spanish Grand Prix comeback
Lewis Hamilton has revealed how a terminally ill five-year-old fan inspired him to pull off a stunning Spanish Grand Prix comeback.
Hamilton said when asked if he took more satisfaction scrapping for fourth and fifth: “One-hundred per cent!
“A race like that is like a win and feels better, most often, than a win when you have come from so far back. Ultimately, there was a lot of adversity coming from so far back.
“There was a young girl that I spoke to [on Saturday] who was my inspiration. Isla, a five-year-old that is terminally ill and she said ‘Will you win the race for me’.
“I said I don’t know if we will win but I will give it everything. So hopefully for me, that was a bit like a win and I would like to dedicate it to her.”
