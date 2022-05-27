F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix latest news and practice updates as Max Verstappen predicts ‘insane’ weekend
Formula One returns to the Monaco Grand Prix as practice takes place today on the streets on Monte Carlo
Follow for live updates and the latest Formula One news from the Monaco Grand Prix as practice gets underway today at the iconic circuit in Monte Carlo. The sight of Formula One cars sweeping their way through the Monte Carlo streets is one of the finest in motorsport and it is set to be an important weekend in the title race as defending champion Max Verstappen looks to increase the pressure on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will be aiming to deliver glory at his home circuit.
Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the championship lead from Leclerc and was the race winner at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, after the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race on pole position following a crash in qualifying. The title rivals are set to go head to head once again this weekend, with this afternoon’s practice sessions offering the first clues as to where the pace lies. “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend,” Verstappen said this week. “Qualifying is critical.”
Mercedes, meanwhile, will be looking to build upon their encouraging form in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. George Russell claimed a podium while Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were lifted, but team boss Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes have traditionally struggled in Monaco on what is a “tricky” circuit for the Silver Arrows. Follow live build-up to Monaco Grand Prix practice and all the latest F1 news, below:
Red Bull relaxed about Max Verstappen’s ‘road rage’ at Spanish Grand Prix
Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen’s “road rage” during the Spanish Grand Prix was “understandable” after the Dutchman expressed his frustration over the radio in Barcelona.
Verstappen eventually took his third consecutive win in Spain, capitalising on Charles Leclerc’s retirement after engine trouble to lead home a Red Bull one-two.
The 24-year-old was not happy, however, with a faulty DRS that worked only intermittently during the race, having also lost out on a chance at pole in qualifying due to a loss of power on his final lap.
“We can’t even make the f****** DRS work, unbelievable!” Verstappen fumed over team radio after one moment of DRS disruption.
Red Bull relaxed about Max Verstappen's 'road rage' at Spanish Grand Prix
Verstappen expressed his frustration strongly as Red Bull’s DRS malfunctioned during the Spanish Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso open to joining top team, even as No 2 driver
Fernando Alonso is open to taking a seat at a top team next season, even if he has to compete against a consensus No 1 driver, such as Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
The Spaniard’s contract with Alpine expires at the end of this season, with talks due to begin over an extension in July.
“I think so,” Alonso told Sky Sports F1 when asked if he could land a third World Championship. “That’s why I keep racing, you know?
“There is still always the hope that one year you will have the package and you will have the, you know, all things together to fight for the championship. I still feel competitive and I’m fast.
“Yeah, sure,” he added when pushed on the possibility of joining a top team where he may have to be the No 2 behind a top driver, such as Red Bull, with Sergio Perez’s contract up for renewal at the end of the season.
“I think at the end of the day there are not many number one, two drivers in any team right now.
“All the teams need both drivers to work together and to improve the car, especially with the new regulations.
“You still learn every lap you do and you have to work towards a better car, a better package. So let’s see what are the possibilities into the next few years.”
Good morning
Toto Wolff reveals ‘morale boost’ after Mercedes upgrades
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes secured a “morale boost” after the Spanish Grand Prix.
“The relationship, the dynamic between the driver and the team is something that is so important,” Wolff said.
“It’s clear, in having an accident in the early stage of the race, you are saying to yourself ‘Not again!’ and you are not featuring.
“He was 38 seconds or so behind the last cars after his stop and that’s basically game over but him then showing his very good pace was important for not only his morale but also our morale.
“Who would have thought he would climb all the way to fourth before the problem came up. It looked like a world championship-winning race car he was driving. That was not possible in the previous races.
“It reminded me of last year and the years before when the car and driver are on top of their game.”
Monaco Grand Prix Schedule
Friday 27 May
- FP1: 1pm
- FP2: 4pm
Saturday 28 May
- FP3: 12pm
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 29 May
- Race: 2pm
