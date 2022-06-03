F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be treated equally, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner
F1 is looking ahead to next weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.
Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made clear Verstappen will not be given preferential treatment over his teammate Perez unless he is clearly the only title contender of the pair. Perez claimed his second win of the season at Monaco last weekend as Verstappen finished third. The result brough the Mexican to within 15 points of Verstappen at the top of the overall standings, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sandwiched between them.
Asked if Verstappen was the No1 priority, Horner told Bloomberg: “We are not talking about Sergio Perez Racing or Max Verstappen Racing here. It’s about Red Bull Racing. The drivers work for the team and bear this responsibility. It is important that they realise that the ambitions of the team are greater than their own.”
Max Verstappen admits he ‘might’ quit F1 when Red Bull contract ends
Max Verstappen has said that he “might stop” racing in Formula 1 at the conclusion of his long-term contract with Red Bull.
The 2021 world champion signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the team through to the end of the 2028 F1 season.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire career with in the Red Bull set-up, entering the grid with Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old before stepping up to Christian Horner’s team for the fifth race of the 2016 season.
Though the Dutchman will be 31 when the contract comes to an end, Verstappen has now suggested that he is keen to pursue other opportunities in motorsport and may consider leaving F1, though admits he is not certain what the long-term future holds.
