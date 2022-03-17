F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain Grand Prix as Max Verstappen says F1 ‘does not need to heal’
The 2022 F1 season is just days away as drivers and teams arrive in Bahrain ahead of the opening weekend of the season
Max Verstappen believes Formula One does not “need to heal” despite changes being made to the rules ahead of the 2022 season following the controversial end to last year’s title race.
F1 has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the title. The sport’s governing body, the FIA has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts.
Even though most readers would interpret the two in the same way, the new clarification suggests Mercedes and Hamilton were right to complain about the way his last-lap shootout with Verstappen was manufactured.
Race director Michael Masi was also removed from his post following the incident, but Verstappen says he still has trust in the sport following the controversial end to last season. He told the BBC: “The sport doesn’t need to heal, there are these dramatic moments which are part of the sport as well. F1 is a very tough world. I think Lewis can feel the pain a bit less if you already have seven [titles].”
It comes just days before the start of the new season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Follow all the build-up to the start of the F1 season as drivers and teams arrive in Bahrain ahead of this weekend’s season-opener below.
Verstappen criticises Drive to Survive for Norris-Ricciardo scenes
Max Verstappen has explained why the scenes around McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in Netflix’s Drive to Survive is the reason why he refused to be included in season four.
The relationship between Norris and Ricciardo is focussed upon in two episodes of the popular show and it is often conveyed to be a frosty one at times.
But Verstappen believes it is an example of the show “faking rivalries”. He told the BBC: “I watched two episodes, but I was not very impressed. It’s just not my thing, faking rivalries.
“Lando and Daniel are two great people I know - they have really great characters and immediately at the second episode it looks like they are not very friendly to each other, and for me that’s not correct and that’s why I’m also not a part of it.”
F1 tweaks safety car rules
Formula One’s governing body made a tweak to the safety car rules on Tuesday to avoid a repeat of the controversy that erupted after last year’s title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.
Race director Michael Masi, who was replaced last month, changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to pass Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and take the title.
Hamilton would otherwise have taken a record eighth championship.
The governing FIA spelled out in a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations that ‘all’, rather than the more ambiguous ‘any’, lapped cars must unlap themselves before a restart.
Masi had allowed the race to resume after only the lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton, then leading, had unlapped themselves. That allowed enough time for one last lap of racing, with the Dutchman on fresh tyres and able to overtake his title rival.
FIA race director Michael Masi has since been replaced by two officials, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will share the race director job as part of a wider restructuring of the refereeing process.
Hamilton told to beat Verstappen ‘at his own game’
Lewis Hamilton should play Max Verstappen “at his own game” and should be more aggressive if he is to reclaim the drivers’ championship this season, Martin Brundle has said.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Brundle said Hamilton will need to “get his elbows out” and not allow Verstappen to have it all his way this season.
“I think Lewis will come back with more determination than ever and I think he’s going to have to get his elbows out with Max,” Brundle said.
“In the end, Max’s aggressive driving won him the world championship as far as I’m concerned.
“Everybody is going to have to play Max at his own game if they want to beat him. Mercedes and Lewis will be energised by that, but they’re going to have to go racing in a different and more aggressive way and play the same game - because Max isn’t going to change.”
Lando Norris takes issue with Netflix series Drive to Survive
“I watched episodes one and two,” Lando Norris told reporters. “I won’t spoil it as it’s the first proper introduction to Daniel, myself and us at McLaren. I think it’s good, gives you good insight.
“From my side it looks good, maybe not so much from the other side (Ricciardo’s) but there are obviously some comments here and there that may be out of place.
“When you are the person it’s about, you don’t agree with it so much because it can make you look like you said something at a time and place which is definitely not correct.”
Verstappen believes F1 does not ‘need to heal'
Max Verstappen believes F1 does not “need to heal” after last season’s controversial title-decider in Abu Dhabi.
Formula One has since removed race director Michael Masi from his post and altered its safety car rules following the chaotic end to last season’s championship.
But the defending champion Verstappen says he has full confidence in the sport ahead of the 2022 season, while appearing to suggest that Hamilton does not have reason to be upset with hwo the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold as he already has seven world titles.
The Dutchman told the BBC: “The sport doesn’t need to heal, there are these dramatic moments which are part of the sport as well. F1 is a very tough world. I think Lewis can feel the pain a bit less if you already have seven [drivers’ titles].”
Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain Grand Prix after positive Covid test
Sebastian Vettel is out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for Covid.
The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenburg for Sunday’s race, beginning with practice on Friday.
Hulkenburg returns for a first start in F1 since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix alongside Vettel’s regular teammate Lance Stroll.
The German brings a wealth of experience having competed in 179 races for Williams, Sauber, Force India and Racing Point.
Ricciardo cleared to race in F1 2022 season opener
Daniel Ricciardo has been cleared to race in the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after testing negative for Covid-19, McLaren have said.
The Australian driver missed the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain last week ahead of the opening race of the 2022 Formula One season after feeling unwell.
Ricciardo then returned a positive PCR test and was forced to undergo self-isolation, but the team have reported that he has now returned a number of negative results.
The 32-year-old is therefore set to return to the paddock on Thursday ahead of the season-opening race at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Ricciardo will have Friday’s practice session in the MCL36 before Saturday’s qualifying, with the race taking place on Sunday.
Wolff opens up on mental health struggles
Toto Wolff has said “it’s ok to get help” after revealing the extent of his mental health struggles.
Revealing that he had been seeing a psychiatrist regularly since 2004, the Mercedes team principal has outlined the importance of seeking assistance if you are struggling.
Wolff, 50, has been involved in Formula 1 since buying a stake in Williams in 2009.
He joined Mercedes in 2013 and has since overseen a period of extraordinary success, winning eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships and helping Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to individual world titles.
However Wolff has explained that he has “suffered mentally”, even since that began, and feels it is important to be candid about his therapy.
Hill explains why Mercedes’ sidepods concept could cause them ‘trouble’
Damon Hill believes that Mercedes’ sidepods could be the cause of the team’s trouble during preseason testing.
The German team, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, unveiled a new design at the second round of testing in Bahrain.
After an overhaul of aerodynamic regulations during the offseason, teams have been forced to reconsider many aspects of their cars between seasons, leading to more uncertainty over early-season performance with a few tweaks likely to have to be made.
Having been slightly off-the-pace at times at the Sakhir Circuit, Lewis Hamilton suggested the car that he will drive during the 2022 Formula 1 season has “potential”, but expressed a belief that it will not immediately be able to contend for race victory.
Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, believes that the “slim” sidepods could be the cause of their bother, and suggested that they may need changing.
