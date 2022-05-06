F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements
Follow all the F1 updates and latest news ahead of the first Miami Grand Prix
Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last time out.
It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champions struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago.
Hamilton has been backed by fellow British driver Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s race, with the McLaren star saying Hamilton “is too talented and has too much skill” to be kept down for long.
“You have to give him more time than just the first few races,” Norris added, and Hamilton is desperate for Mercedes to make improvements to their car after team boss Toto Wolff apologised to him in Imola for an “undriveable” car.
Ahead of practice today Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car”, but we will only see how successful they have been as the cars hit the track later. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
Verstappen tipped to have the edge on Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has the edge over Charles Leclerc heading into the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, according to former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya.
Reigning world champion Verstappen claimed victory last time out in Italy as he cut the gap to Leclerc in the drivers’ standings to 27 points.
The Dutchman’s win was his second of the season - his first coming in Saudi Arabia. Leclerc has also won two races in Bahrain and Australia, but has been able to move clear of Verstappen due to the Red Bull driver failing to finish both of those races.
Yet despite Ferrari’s Leclerc leading the standings heading to Florida, Montoya feels Verstappen has the edge and believes Leclerc’s spin late on in the Emilia Romagna GP - which saw him drop from third to sixth - gives his rival the upper hand.
Speaking to VegasInsider, the seven-time Grand Prix winner said: “If I was a betting person, I would probably put my money on Max.”
Hamilton reveals F1 ‘saved my life’
Lewis Hamilton has revealed how Formula One saved his life.
Hamilton, now 37, came from humble beginnings on a Stevenage council estate, with his father Anthony working multiple jobs to fund his son’s formative years in motor racing.
The British driver has since gone on to become the most decorated driver in F1 history, winning more races than anyone else and taking a record-equalling seven world championships. He is also the grid’s sole black driver.
Hamilton teamed up with NFL star Tom Brady at a fundraising event for the city’s under-privileged children at Miami Beach Golf Club on Wednesday.
Norris expects Hamilton to bounce back
Lando Norris has backed fellow British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton to bounce back from his disappointing start to the season.
Hamilton is already 57 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari following the first four races.
The seven-time world champion finished a lowly 13th in Imola a fortnight ago, nine places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
But speaking ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Norris insisted compatriot Hamilton, 37, is not on the way out.
“I don’t believe he is because he is too talented and has too much skill,” said Norris.
Good morning
