Lewis Hamilton fears lives could be put at risk if Formula One presses ahead with a proposal to outlaw tyre blankets.
The ban could come into force as early as next year, with a vote of the sport’s major players due to be held after the British Grand Prix in July. Tyre warmers allow drivers to have rubber with suitable grip and pressure when they start the race, or leave the pits.
However, seven-time world champion Hamilton, among only a handful of drivers to have completed dry weather no-blanket running for F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli, said: “It is dangerous. I have tested them, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So on safety grounds, it is the wrong decision.”
Despite team principal Toto Wolff declaring at the start of the week that he expected Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell will have the machinery to contend for this season’s world title, there is a growing, and ominous feeling in the paddock, that reigning champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team might prove unstoppable.
Hamilton took over testing duties from Russell for the concluding session in Bahrain on Saturday and finished second, four tenths adrift of Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Time to find your helmet, don your fireproof gloves and pack your bags. Because 95 days after we said goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 chugs back into life this weekend as the start of the 2023 season dawns. The car launch season, from the tempered-down to the over-the-top, has concluded and finally we will see cars on track with the first – and much-maligned only – official pre-season test of the season. Where? Bahrain. Also the location where, 11 days from now, motorsport’s greatest show goes racing once more.
Yet while an undertone of eager excitement will immerse fans the world over at the sight of fresh – or perhaps not so fresh – liveries at the Bahrain International Circuit, such delirium won’t be mirrored in the paddock. Rather, it’s back down to business. Tick off your checklist. Screw your nuts and bolts. Contrary to the zing in the air, a wave of apprehension will blow over the paddock and its personnel.
Testing is a strange phenomenon. On the whole, the timesheets are not said to be the priority. Instead, its tweaking set-ups. Trialling different parts. Attaching aero-rakes and dashes of green paint to analyse airflow. Some teams even swing the other way; sandbagging the car’s true performance to disguise their potential from their competitors.
That all being said, this three-day testing window does take on more significance than years gone by. Usually, the teams also come together in Barcelona for at minimum a shakedown. Or perhaps Jerez on the southern Spanish coast. This year though, with 2022’s drastic regulation changes only moderately tinkered with in the off-season – a slightly raised ride-height the most noteworthy change – drivers will only have a day-and-a-half of running to tune their cars appropriately and iron out any issues.
Three days in total and bang: we’re into the first Grand Prix weekend of 23. That’s the number of races, it should be said, not just the year.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton assesses Mercedes’ chances at season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
“It is difficult to sum it up,” said Lewis Hamilton, when asked to asses his chances ahead of next Sunday’s opening race, also in Bahrain.
“We have had a couple of difficult days, yesterday particularly was difficult, and a bit more of a struggle. Right now, the bouncing has pretty much gone, so that is a huge step for us, but there are still some underlying things that we are working through.”
F1 news: When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?
When and where does the 2023 F1 season start?
The first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 3 March - Sunday 5 March at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.
FP1 takes place at 11:30am (GMT) on Friday morning, with second practice following at 3pm.
After third practice at 11:30am on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 3pm (GMT) with the race on Sunday also at 3pm (GMT).
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch pre-season testing on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
