✕ Close 5 F1 Records Lewis Hamilton Can Break In 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton fears lives could be put at risk if Formula One presses ahead with a proposal to outlaw tyre blankets.

The ban could come into force as early as next year, with a vote of the sport’s major players due to be held after the British Grand Prix in July. Tyre warmers allow drivers to have rubber with suitable grip and pressure when they start the race, or leave the pits.

However, seven-time world champion Hamilton, among only a handful of drivers to have completed dry weather no-blanket running for F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli, said: “It is dangerous. I have tested them, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So on safety grounds, it is the wrong decision.”

Despite team principal Toto Wolff declaring at the start of the week that he expected Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell will have the machinery to contend for this season’s world title, there is a growing, and ominous feeling in the paddock, that reigning champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team might prove unstoppable.

Hamilton took over testing duties from Russell for the concluding session in Bahrain on Saturday and finished second, four tenths adrift of Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix