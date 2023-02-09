F1 news LIVE: FIA president stuns the paddock with shock change
Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of the FIA
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.
The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.
Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.
An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
F1 news: FIA boss relinquishes control of F1 operations after string of controversies
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.
The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.
The FIA, which governs F1, insists Ben Sulayem’s move has long been in the pipeline, and follows a restructuring of the organisation after he assumed the presidency from Jean Todt in December 2021.
But his revelation in a letter to the sport’s team principals and F1 bosses on Monday that the FIA’s director of single-seater racing Nikolas Tombazis should now be their main contact has sent ripples around the grid with the new season less than a month away.
Sulayem, who remains in charge of the FIA, was centre stage in F1 last season, sitting with the drivers in the moments before races, and handing out trophies at a number of grands prix.
More recently, he has used his social media platforms to address the thorny topic of new teams in F1.
However, in an extract of Ben Sulayem’s letter, the former rally driver wrote: “My stated objective was to be a non-executive president via the recruitment of a team of professional managers, which has now been largely completed.
“Therefore, going forward, your day-to-day contact for all matters on F1 will be with Nikolas and his team, while I will focus on strategic matters with my leadership team.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies