F1 news LIVE: Haas reveal new car livery ahead of Red Bull season launch in New York
All eyes now turn to the second car launch of 2023 as defending champions Red Bull reveal their design on Friday
Haas have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2023 livery design on their car with a striking online reveal.
The American-owned outfit, backed by a new sponsor in money transfer company MoneyGram, uploaded the bold colour scheme of their VF-23 car to their social media pages on Tuesday afternoon. While the car is subject to specification changes, the usual white nose colour is countered this year by a black sidepod design to go with a red front wing emblazoned with the new headline sponsor.
Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.
The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are keen to enter the world of Formula 1 and a deal is reportedly expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as Friday. Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 livery release dates: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon, uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages.
Red Bull will be the second team to follow suit in what is being described as a “season launch” for the 2022 champions in New York City on Friday. There is speculation that a new partnership with Ford could also be announced in the Big Apple.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
F1 news: Red Bull ‘expected to sign deal with Ford’ ahead of 2023 car launch
Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer.
Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity.
The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such interested party andThe Mirror report that a deal is expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as Friday.
Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.
Red Bull ‘expected to sign deal with Ford’ ahead of 2023 car launch
The reigning F1 champions did have talks with Porsche last summer before negotiations broke down
F1 news: Haas reveal stunning new livery in first F1 car launch of 2023
Haas have become the first F1 team to unveil their 2023 livery design on their car with a striking online reveal.
The American-owned outfit, backed by a new sponsor in money transfer company MoneyGram, uploaded the bold colour scheme of their VF-23 car to their social media pages on Tuesday afternoon.
While the car is subject to specification changes, the usual white nose colour is countered this year by a black sidepod design to go with a red front wing emblazoned with the new headline sponsor.
After Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year by team principal Gunether Steiner, Nico Hulkenberg will partner Kevin Magnussen this season for an outfit who finished eighth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022.
“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing,” remarked Steiner.
Haas reveal stunning new livery in first F1 car launch of 2023
The US-owned outfit unveiled their fresh design - with new sponsor MoneyGram - online ahead of the 2023 season
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies