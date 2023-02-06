F1 news LIVE: Williams to become third team to reveal 2023 car livery at launch
Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be present at Williams’ 2023 car launch on Monday afternoon
Williams will become the third team to launch their 2023 car livery at their HQ in Oxford this afternoon.
The Grove-based team have a new driver pairing this season, with American Logan Sargeant replacing Nicholas Latifi to partner Alex Albon.
Elsewhere, Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City last Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026.
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple, with a notable difference in design not apparent from last year’s all-conquering RB18.
F1 news: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
