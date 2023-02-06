F1 news LIVE: Williams to become third team to reveal 2023 car livery at launch

✕ Close Red Bull reveals 2023 livery at NYC event

Williams will become the third team to launch their 2023 car livery at their HQ in Oxford this afternoon.

The Grove-based team have a new driver pairing this season, with American Logan Sargeant replacing Nicholas Latifi to partner Alex Albon.

Elsewhere, Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City last Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026.

Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple, with a notable difference in design not apparent from last year’s all-conquering RB18.

