F1 practice LIVE: Latest updates from Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice at rainy Imola before qualifying
Several teams are trying to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds and correct them this weekend, although the wet weather won’t make life easy. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Charles Leclerc who was the victor, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract with the team.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are still expecting to “challenge for wins” across the course of the season despite thier current lack of pace, though Toto Wolff has insisted it will “take time” for the team to fix the problems they have with porpoising and controlling the air flow under the new car.
Hamilton is staying positive about getting in the mix, but Mercedes won’t be making any big changes to their car for the Emilia Romagna GP due to fewer practice sessions. That’s because the first sprint race of the campaign is on Saturday, pushing qualifying forward to Friday afternoon and the race being in its usual Sunday slot.
Follow all the latest updates from Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix below:
The latest FIA weather guidance to the teams for FP1 & Qualifying is this: 100% rain chance at 1pm; >80% 2pm; 80% 3pm; then for qualifying, 60% 5pm & 40% 6pm.
All about Ferrari?
Imola is the home of Ferrari and there is a lot of excitement around the circuit this weekend after the brilliant start to the season from Charles Leclerc.
He tops the drivers championship after two wins and a P2 finish from the first three grand prixs and there is a growing belief that he will add to that win tally on Sunday.
Leclerc leads the championship by 34 points already and knows that he’ll remain top even without scoring this week but that’s not what the fans want.
After a few years in the doldrums Ferrari are back challenging for the title this year and they’ll want Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz to put in good performances at the Prancing Horse’s home race.
Rain to continue at Imola
Here are a few photos from the F3 practice session earlier today. There’s a lot of rain around and it looks set to continue as the day goes on.
If the drivers do manage to get out onto the track this first practice session may not last very long.
Hamilton opens up on joining Chelsea bid
Sir Lewis Hamilton is excited to live the ‘ultimate dream’ after joining Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has joined the consortium behind the bid along with 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion and Hamilton’s friend Serena Williams.
“Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world,” said Hamilton. “When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great.
“Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain to me his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values.
“We [Hamilton and Williams] spoke about it. I told her I was going to be involved and she was happy to join. I have been a football fan since I was a kid. I played in the school team every year in my childhood and I have been to numerous games,
“When I was young, I wanted to fit in and all the kids supported different teams. I remember switching between teams and my sister punching me and saying you have to support Arsenal, so then I became a supporter of Arsenal.
“But my uncle Terry is a big Blues fan and I have been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play.
“I wanted to be the best player I could be and play for a team. I was trying to tryout for Stevenage Borough but I ended up in the racing space. I could only have dreamed of being part of a team - and that is the ultimate dream.”
Bad weather ahead of first practice
It’s been raining quite consistantly at the Imola Circuit ahead of practice this afternoon and the track will be wet when the drivers head out.
That could provide a few opportunities for some of the chasing teams as many of these new 2022 cars haven’t experienced wet race conditions.
FP1 is due to get started around 12:30pm.
Charles Leclerc insists watch robbery won’t affect his performance
Charles Leclerc has insisted being robbed of his watch in the lead up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will not affect his performance this weekend.
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver was the victim of theft while on a night out in Tuscany earlier this week, with his €300,000 watch taken off his wrist while posing for a group photo.
The perpetrator managed to flee the scene before Leclerc realised what had happened, with authorities now searching for the person responsible for the crime.
But Ferrari racer Leclerc does not feel the off-track concerns will have any impact on how he races at the Imola circuit.
Speaking to Sky Sports about how the incident has affected him, he said: “It hasn’t been a great experience but I cannot say much more than that.”
Toto Wolff warns Mercedes ‘it will take time’ to turn early struggles around
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team are ready to bring “improvements” into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend but has admitted it “will take time” for the team to turn their early season struggles around.
Although Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have both secured podium positions over the first three races of the season, Mercedes have been considerably off the early season pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull.
Reliability issues with the Red Bull, which again struck in Australia last time out, have allowed Mercedes to take second position in the constructors, as well as with Russell in the drivers’ standings.
But those results on their own rather cover the fact that Mercedes have found it difficult to adjust to the new racing regulations this season, with porpoising - the aerodynamics and air flow under their W13 car - being a particular issue.
Lewis Hamilton expected to ‘challenge for wins’ after Mercedes’ ‘big updates’
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will challenge for victories when they make ‘big updates’ to their cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, says Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene.
The seven-time world champion secured a podium finish in the first race of the season in Bahrain, but has struggled to find any pace in the car as he came tenth in Saudi Arabia and fourth in Australia.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already confirmed that, with a lack of practice sessions at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend due to the return of the sprint race, they are not preparing to add many significant updates to the car.
But Gene believes the Silver Arrows will have major improvements in place for the following race in Barcelona and feels that then they will be able to compete for wins.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I can see it, but I can’t see it in the short term. Unless it’s a setup issue. If it’s a setup issue they could find it at some point very quickly.”
What is an F1 sprint race and how does qualifying work?
Formula One’s sprint format returns for a second season at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Here, we at the key questions surrounding the event.
What is the Sprint?
The shortened race takes place on Saturday afternoon and replaces traditional qualifying. The finishing order of the Sprint determines the grid for Sunday’s main event, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Sprint is one third distance of a traditional Grand Prix, or 62 miles. At Imola, that equates to 21 laps with the race set to take around 30 minutes.
How is the grid determined for the Sprint?
Qualifying will be brought forward from Saturday to Friday, replacing second practice. It will have a later start time of 5pm local (4pm UK) in a bid to generate a bigger television audience. The results of qualifying determine the starting grid positions for the Sprint on Saturday. For example the fastest driver in Friday’s qualifying will be on pole for Saturday’s Sprint.
Current driver and constructor standings
Here’s a reminder of how the standings look ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Charles Leclec leads the way in the driver’s championship after three podium finishes including two victories which also sees Ferrari in a commanding position in the team standings.
