F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and latest updates with Lewis Hamilton cautious on improvement
Live practice times and practice leaderboards as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway
Follow live Formula One updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the opening day of practice gets underway in Baku. Defending champion Max Verstappen has warned he has “unfinished business” in Azerbaijan after he was denied victory at a chaotic race last season. It’s an ominous sign for the rest of the grid as Red Bull arrive at the street circuit on a run of four straight race victories, following Sergio Perez’s win at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out.
Ferrari and Mercedes are under pressure to respond and the opening two practice sessions will offer clues as to who can challenge Red Bull this weekend. Charles Leclerc is without a victory in two months but has been on brilliant form in qualifying with three consecutive pole positions, while Lewis Hamilton will be hoping Mercedes have finally resolved their troubles with ‘porpoising’. It has been claimed that Red Bull fear the “dangerous” potential of the Mercedes car, but Verstappen remains the favourite as he looks to extend Red Bull’s run.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” Verstappen said. “It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.” Follow live updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, below:
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
And there’s the proof: Perez goes fastest with a 1:45.476 after also switching onto the softs. Perez was really pushing it there. The Ferraris have followed suit, switching from hards to the softs. Sainz goes third but Leclerc looks to be improving his time - and indeed sets the fastest sector-two time. It’s quicker than Sainz but Leclerc stays behind the Red Bulls.
Still, that’s a familiar looking top four.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Verstappen is now running on the softs as he begins a flying lap. He cuts a huge 0.6s off his first sector time, then an even bigger 0.72s off sector two!
The result is a 1:45.810, fastest of the day so far, and there will have been plenty left out there too you would imagine.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
The AlphaTauris have positioned themselves in the top five. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda both clock faster times than Carlos Sainz, in what is a very Red Bull-heavy top of the leaderboard.
Hamilton is all the way down in 11th, 2.5s behind Verstappen. Russell has yet to get going and has returned to the pits for work on his suspension.
Ricciardo and Norris are also down in the bottom half of the leaderboard.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Sainz and Hamilton are both rattling around in their cars - as Leclerc, still on the hards, sets a fastest first sector. He shaves some tenths off his opening lap but Perez has gone second, just 0.068s off his team-mate Verstappen.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
1) Verstappen (M) 1:46.932
2) Leclerc (H) +0.067
3) Perez (M) +0.773
4) Alonso (M) +1.458
5) Sainz (H) +1.989
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Nicholas Latifi is off amid a plume of spoke. “The car has died, the car has died,” the Williams driver says, as he becomes the second casualty of FP1 and triggers the second VSC of the session.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Verstappen lights up the first two sectors purple and then clocks the fastest time so far - as Hamilton funds the run-off area after ducking out of a corner.
“Wind is insane,” Verstappen reports. Leclerc then puts himself in between Verstappen and Perez with his first lap on the hards. Replays shows his Ferrari came inches away from the wall on that lap.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Schumacher is off the track after suffering a huge leak from his Haas car.
“Mick, we need to stop the car, stop the car.”
His session looks done.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Verstappen and Perez head out on mediums and go top of the standings, with the defending champion clocking an early 1:48.574
Vettel reports a “lot of wandering down the straights with the steering”.
F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
The clocks strikes the hour and FP1 is underway in Baku. Lewis Hamilton heads straight out, with Mercedes one of seven teams with wing updates this weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies