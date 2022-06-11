F1 qualifying LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest as qualifying gets underway after Sergio Perez tops FP3
Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place at the fast and exciting Baku street circuit
Follow for live F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.
Leclerc secured pole position here last year, although it was Sergio Perez who went on to take victory in what was a chaotic race. Perez, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, has had the edge over world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen so far this weekend and could lead the Red Bull fight as the team try to deny Leclerc another pole position.
Before qualifying gets underway, the third and final practice session took place as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton desperately looked for improvements, and failed to find them. The seven-time world champion could only finish P12 in Friday’s practice session and it was the same again in FP3 on Saturday, as Perez topped the times ahead of Leclerc, setting up an intriguing fight for pole. Follow live updates from qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below:
Max Verstappen crosses the line at 1:42.9, Sergio Perez slightly behind him. Then it’s the Ferrari boys in third and fourth after their first laps.
George Russell suggests Verstappen is driving in an “erratic” manner, before going on to register 1:43.781 to go into fourth.
A few cars straight out to ensure they bank a lap.
Lando Norris clocks 1:45, Fernando Alonso immediately beats it by 0.3secs and Esteban Ocon then does the same.
Lewis Hamilton is over the radio saying his brake pedal is very soft and there’s plenty of traffic ahead. “Stay to the plan” he’s told.
OK the cars are gradually getting out now....and we have green light for pit exit open!
Here we go for Q1.
Mercedes have struggled again today with Lewis Hamilton down in 12th.
Team boss Toto Wolff: “We need to resurface all flats so they are super flat! Barcelona was good enough, we were competitive - here we’re not, the car is bouncing all over the place. We are not most efficient in drag, we lose more than a second to Ferrari in straight lines. That makes you not competitive.”
Sergio Perez tops Saturday practice times
Qualifying is moments away. Read Phillip Duncan’s report from FP3 earlier today:
Sergio Perez tops final practice at Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc
Red Bull’s Perez led from Ferrari’s Leclerc by 0.070 seconds
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying delayed
The start of this qualifying session has been pushed back 15 minutes after a delay to the start of FP3 earlier while a barrier was repaired. So qualifying will get under way at 3.15pm BST, or 6.15pm in Baku.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP3 top 10
A reminder of how FP3 finished earlier:
- Perez
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Gasly
- Russell
- Ocon
- Vettel
Lewis Hamilton 12th, Valtteri Bottas down in 19th. There is very little separating the top four, once again, with the McLaren’s in fifth and sixth but more than a second off the pace.
Former rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected as the FIA’s first non-European president in December.
He has carried out changes to F1’s refereeing procedure in the wake of the Abu Dhabi controversy, appointing Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas to replace Michael Masi in the role of race director.
There was no explanation for Bayer’s departure and no indication that Rao’s appointment was in any way related to events in Abu Dhabi.
Sitting alongside Binotto, Wolff gave Rao his vote of confidence.
“What the positive is about having Shaila-Ann in this position is she’s one about governance and transparency. She’s a lawyer and I think this is something we have always criticised in the past that things weren’t always as transparent and as clear for the teams.
“This is one of the key topics she will be trying to implement and that is good news for all of the teams.”
Ferrari concerned by Mercedes links to new FIA boss
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto expressed concerns on Saturday about the appointment of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s former personal advisor Shaila-Ann Rao to the role of interim Formula One head at the sport’s governing FIA.
Rao, who served as the FIA’s legal director from mid-2016 to the end of 2018 before joining Mercedes as the team’s general counsel and then special advisor to Wolff, was named as the interim replacement for the departed Peter Bayer.
Austrian Bayer, who led the investigation into the controversial title-deciding safety car restart at last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, had served as the FIA’s F1 executive director since last year and secretary general for sport since 2017.
“Certainly it’s a concern,” Binotto told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. “She is a great person, she’s got a lot of experience, she will certainly be capable of doing the job. It’s down to them to make sure that there will be no conflicts of interest at all, to behave properly and it’s down to the president to ensure it,” he added.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP3 report
Lewis Hamilton finished twelfth and more than a second and a half behind pacesetter Sergio Perez in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
As Perez, who is bidding to become the first driver to win twice on Baku’s tight streets, saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.070 seconds to clinch top spot, Hamilton continued to struggle in his unruly Mercedes machine.
The seven-time world champion trailed team-mate George Russell by two tenths, with the younger Briton finishing eighth in the order.
“Did you turn the engine down,” a bemused Hamilton, 1.675 sec off the pace, asked.
His race engineer Peter Bonnington replied: “Affirm, Lewis. We are limited on mileage on that one.”
In the closing stages, Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by nine points, was on a lap primed to take him to the top of the charts only to be thwarted by the traffic.
“Unbelievable,” screamed the Dutchman. “Cars everywhere,” he added with a few expletives.
Verstappen finished third, 0.279 sec behind his team-mate with Carlos Sainz fourth.
Red Bull and Ferrari remain the teams to beat with Lando Norris fifth, 1.2 sec back. Norris’ struggling McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was an encouraging sixth.
The final action before qualifying was delayed by 15 minutes after the barriers at the opening corner were repaired following a crash in the earlier Formula Two sprint race.
