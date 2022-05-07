F1 qualifying LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton tries to find pace in Mercedes
Follow live coverage from qualifying for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix
Follow live Formula One coverage from qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida, battling for position in Sunday’s race.
FP3 on Saturday saw Max Verstappen narrowly avoid disaster late on as he went for a spin, while his teammate Sergio Perez topped the leaderboard ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.
In FP1 on Friday, Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.
Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit, although Saturday’s times were less encouragin.
Follow live coverage from qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Ocon will not contest qualifying after crash
Esteban Ocon has reacted to his crash in the final practice session which saw him sit out the remaining 45 minutes.
He has also revealed he will play no part in qualifying. So we already know who will start at the back of the grid.
The Alpine driver took to Twitter to say: That was a big one but I am ok.
“A cracked chassis means I won’t be able to take part in Quali today. Absolutely gutted but full send for tomorrow. Allez Alpine.”
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice final leaderboard
Here is a reminder of the final leaderboard then at the end of the third and final practice session at the Miami Grand Prix! Sergio Perez impressed in his Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc managed to edge in front of Max Verstappen at the end.
Questions for the Mercedes though as they struggled badly
- Sergio Perez
- Charles Leclerc
- Max Verstappen
- Fernando Alonso
- Sebastian Vettel
- Mick Schumacher
- Carlos Sainz
- Kevin Magnussen
- Alex Albon
- Lando Norris
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Lance Stroll
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Pierre Gasly
- George Russell
- Guanyu Zhou
- Nicholas Latifi
- Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon crashes into the wall
Esteban Ocon was less fortunate however... Here’s how his FP3 ended and you wonder if the Alpine will be ready from qualifying at 9pm BST?
Max Verstappen’s narrow escape
Max Verstappen had a narrow escape at the end of FP3. He and his Red Bull should be fine for qualifying
Perez tops leaderboard in FP3
Red Bull and Ferrari have shared two victories each so far this season and are separated by just 11 points in the constructors championship.
But Charles Leclerc holds a significant 27-point advantage over Max Verstappen in the drivers standings and Red Bull will be keen to do something about that this weekend.
But can Christian Horner and Co secure pole ahead of the Scuderia? Will anyone else have a say in securing a place on the front row? We are just an hour away from finding out.
Perez tops leaderboard in FP3
So it’s a one-three for Red Bull in FP3 as they look to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season in Miami.
Sergio Perez produced a wonderful lap to top the leaderboard, with Charles Leclerc in second and Max Verstappen in third.
Qualifying is just over one hour away. Who are you backing?
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
Jenson Button is a bit confused as to George Russell’s huge drop off in FP3.
Remember, Russell guided his Mercedes car to the top of the leaderboard in the second practice session. But he has just finished 17th in FP3.
Button told Sky Sports: “It’s strange how the car looks like it did for the first four races of the year. It doesn’t look like what we had yesterday.
“It’s quite unusual. The circuit is very different, it’s windier today. They did go out when it was hotter and then when it cooled down they didn’t run.”
Here is the moment that reigning world champion Max Verstappen almost went into the wall inside the final few minutes of FP3!
He did well to put on the brakes quickly enough to prevent the impact with the wall. Could have ended far, far worse.
Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice
Pierre Gasly describing the porpoising in his AlphaTauri as it ‘bouncing around like a kangaroo’. Not ideal for the Frenchman. He could only manage 16th in that final practice session.
Perez tops leaderboard in FP3
So then, it’s Sergio Perez and not Max Verstappen who leads the way for Red Bull at the end of the third practice session.
Charles Leclerc finishes second, with reigning world champion Verstappen in third. Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Lando Norris also managed a top 10 finish.
Mercedes’ problems look to have returned as Lewis Hamilton could only manage 15th, with George Russell even further down in 17th place.
Can they improve in qualifying? That takes place at 9pm BST.
