Liveupdated1651951884

F1 qualifying LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton tries to find pace in Mercedes

Follow live coverage from qualifying for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix

Dylan Terry
Saturday 07 May 2022 20:31
Comments
Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Follow live Formula One coverage from qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida, battling for position in Sunday’s race.

FP3 on Saturday saw Max Verstappen narrowly avoid disaster late on as he went for a spin, while his teammate Sergio Perez topped the leaderboard ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

In FP1 on Friday, Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.

Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit, although Saturday’s times were less encouragin.

Follow live coverage from qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

Recommended

1651951884

Ocon will not contest qualifying after crash

Esteban Ocon has reacted to his crash in the final practice session which saw him sit out the remaining 45 minutes.

He has also revealed he will play no part in qualifying. So we already know who will start at the back of the grid.

The Alpine driver took to Twitter to say: That was a big one but I am ok.

“A cracked chassis means I won’t be able to take part in Quali today. Absolutely gutted but full send for tomorrow. Allez Alpine.”

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 20:31
1651951422

Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice final leaderboard

Here is a reminder of the final leaderboard then at the end of the third and final practice session at the Miami Grand Prix! Sergio Perez impressed in his Red Bull, while Charles Leclerc managed to edge in front of Max Verstappen at the end.

Questions for the Mercedes though as they struggled badly

  1. Sergio Perez
  2. Charles Leclerc
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Fernando Alonso
  5. Sebastian Vettel
  6. Mick Schumacher
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Kevin Magnussen
  9. Alex Albon
  10. Lando Norris
  11. Yuki Tsunoda
  12. Lance Stroll
  13. Daniel Ricciardo
  14. Valtteri Bottas
  15. Lewis Hamilton
  16. Pierre Gasly
  17. George Russell
  18. Guanyu Zhou
  19. Nicholas Latifi
  20. Esteban Ocon
Luke Baker7 May 2022 20:23
1651951002

Esteban Ocon crashes into the wall

Esteban Ocon was less fortunate however... Here’s how his FP3 ended and you wonder if the Alpine will be ready from qualifying at 9pm BST?

Luke Baker7 May 2022 20:16
1651950519

Max Verstappen’s narrow escape

Max Verstappen had a narrow escape at the end of FP3. He and his Red Bull should be fine for qualifying

Luke Baker7 May 2022 20:08
1651950008

Perez tops leaderboard in FP3

Red Bull and Ferrari have shared two victories each so far this season and are separated by just 11 points in the constructors championship.

But Charles Leclerc holds a significant 27-point advantage over Max Verstappen in the drivers standings and Red Bull will be keen to do something about that this weekend.

But can Christian Horner and Co secure pole ahead of the Scuderia? Will anyone else have a say in securing a place on the front row? We are just an hour away from finding out.

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 20:00
1651949408

Perez tops leaderboard in FP3

So it’s a one-three for Red Bull in FP3 as they look to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season in Miami.

Sergio Perez produced a wonderful lap to top the leaderboard, with Charles Leclerc in second and Max Verstappen in third.

Qualifying is just over one hour away. Who are you backing?

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 19:50
1651948808

Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice

Jenson Button is a bit confused as to George Russell’s huge drop off in FP3.

Remember, Russell guided his Mercedes car to the top of the leaderboard in the second practice session. But he has just finished 17th in FP3.

Button told Sky Sports: “It’s strange how the car looks like it did for the first four races of the year. It doesn’t look like what we had yesterday.

“It’s quite unusual. The circuit is very different, it’s windier today. They did go out when it was hotter and then when it cooled down they didn’t run.”

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 19:40
1651948208

Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice final leaderboard

Here is the moment that reigning world champion Max Verstappen almost went into the wall inside the final few minutes of FP3!

He did well to put on the brakes quickly enough to prevent the impact with the wall. Could have ended far, far worse.

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 19:30
1651947608

Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice

Pierre Gasly describing the porpoising in his AlphaTauri as it ‘bouncing around like a kangaroo’. Not ideal for the Frenchman. He could only manage 16th in that final practice session.

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 19:20
1651947187

Perez tops leaderboard in FP3

So then, it’s Sergio Perez and not Max Verstappen who leads the way for Red Bull at the end of the third practice session.

Charles Leclerc finishes second, with reigning world champion Verstappen in third. Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Lando Norris also managed a top 10 finish.

Mercedes’ problems look to have returned as Lewis Hamilton could only manage 15th, with George Russell even further down in 17th place.

Can they improve in qualifying? That takes place at 9pm BST.

Dylan Terry7 May 2022 19:13

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in