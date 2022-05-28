F1 qualifying LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix FP3 updates as Charles Leclerc aims to land pole over Max Verstappen
The Red Bull star leads the Ferrari driver after a DNF last time out in Spain, but the Monegasque will hope to rebound in front of a home crowd in Monte-Carlo
The Monaco Grand Prix is here with Formula 1 arriving at its seventh race of the 2022 season following last week’s Spanish Grand Prix. The prestigious race has been the source of much speculation this week, with F1 owner Liberty Media considering how to expand the sport and placing the historic race under threat due to a number of factors, including: a small crowd in comparison to other races, a small fee paid for the privilege of hosting one of the 22 Grand Prix and the relatively difficult potential for overtaking and exciting moves.
But Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who has lived in Monaco his entire life, insists taking away the race would be a “bad move”, adding: “I have never known Monaco without F1 apart from Covid reasons in 2020 and F1 without Monaco for me is not F1. F1 has some historic tracks like Silverstone and Monza - and Monaco, too. And they should stay on the calendar. Monaco is one of the best tracks out there, in terms of qualifying there are no places I enjoy as much here, and where the driver can make as much difference. The races are so close. The danger, you can still feel it because you really have the sensation of speed and in terms of qualifying it is probably the most exciting of the year. I agree in the races there are maybe some things we could change here and there to help overtaking. But in terms of challenge for the drivers it is one of the toughest challenges of the year.”
Leclerc will hope to regain the lead over Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who is six points clear in the drivers’ standings, while Sainz will also hope to contribute in order to chip away at Red Bull’s 26-point lead in the constructors’ title race. Mercedes continue to experience struggles, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell desperate to challenge at the top of races. Follow live updates from FP3 and build-up to qualification this afternoon in Monte-Carlo:
Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone denied on Friday he had been arrested in Brazil and said an illegal gun found in his luggage before boarding a flight was never used and had no ammunition.
The 91-year-old Briton, now in Portugal, told Reuters a “silly, tiny little incident” had caused a lot of aggravation as he and his family tried to leave Sao Paulo by private plane on Wednesday night.
“I haven’t had any publicity lately and I thought I ought to do something to get some,” he joked in a telephone conversation.
Mercedes’ struggles with ‘porpoising’ have returned at the Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton complained that he was “f****** losing my mind” due to the “bouncing” he was experiencing in his car.
Hamilton had arrived in Monte Carlo on the back of his best performance of the year at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend and with Mercedes confident they had resolved the majority of the performance issues which have so far plagued their season.
But the team’s problems continued during the opening practice session on Friday as a frustrated Hamilton complained on his team radio: “It is so bouncy out here, mate. I am f****** losing my mind.”
Through the lens of a photographer, some F1 tracks are inescapably ugly.
Silverstone, for instance, is an old RAF airfield that’s flat and featureless like a grey desert, broken up by patches of grass as if someone once tried to spruce it up a bit.
Others are irresistibly beautiful, like Austria’s Red Bull Ring, a track swaddled by forest, with sweeping bends which seem to rise into the Alps behind them.
Lewis Hamilton finished only 12th in second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix as home favourite Charles Leclerc completed an impressive practice double.
The Ferrari man is now favourite to take the all-important pole position at Formula One’s showpiece event.
Leclerc edged out Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds in the other scarlet car, with the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and championship leader Max Verstappen third and fourth respectively.
Hamilton’s revival at Barcelona a week ago could be short-lived following a troubling day in which he was jolted in his bouncing Mercedes.
Monte Carlo’s narrow and twisty streets represent a unique challenge and it does not appear to be one that suits the Silver Arrows. Hamilton was 1.6 seconds adrift of Leclerc.
