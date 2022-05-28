F1 qualifying LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix FP3 results and updates as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen resume battle
The Red Bull star leads the Ferrari driver after a DNF last time out in Spain, but the Monegasque will hope to rebound in front of a home crowd in Monte-Carlo
The Monaco Grand Prix is here with Formula 1 arriving at its seventh race of the 2022 season following last week’s Spanish Grand Prix. The prestigious race has been the source of much speculation this week, with F1 owner Liberty Media considering how to expand the sport and placing the historic race under threat due to a number of factors, including: a small crowd in comparison to other races, a small fee paid for the privilege of hosting one of the 22 Grand Prix and the relatively difficult potential for overtaking and exciting moves.
But Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who has lived in Monaco his entire life, insists taking away the race would be a “bad move”, adding: “I have never known Monaco without F1 apart from Covid reasons in 2020 and F1 without Monaco for me is not F1. F1 has some historic tracks like Silverstone and Monza - and Monaco, too. And they should stay on the calendar. Monaco is one of the best tracks out there, in terms of qualifying there are no places I enjoy as much here, and where the driver can make as much difference. The races are so close. The danger, you can still feel it because you really have the sensation of speed and in terms of qualifying it is probably the most exciting of the year. I agree in the races there are maybe some things we could change here and there to help overtaking. But in terms of challenge for the drivers it is one of the toughest challenges of the year.”
Leclerc will hope to regain the lead over Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who is six points clear in the drivers’ standings, while Sainz will also hope to contribute in order to chip away at Red Bull’s 26-point lead in the constructors’ title race. Mercedes continue to experience struggles, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell desperate to challenge at the top of races. Follow live updates from FP3 and build-up to qualification this afternoon in Monte-Carlo:
Eric Dier on F1, the Champions League final and Tottenham’s future
“I got into it a few years ago after Drive to Survive, like a lot of people,” says the Tottenham defender.
“They have a special thing in the Champions League, their history helps them a lot, an incredible run to get to the final. I’m sure it’ll be a great game, may the best team win.
“Playing in the Champions League again will be fantastic, it’s the best competition in the world. The Premier League will get stronger as always.”
Mason Mount on supporting Red Bull and reflecting on Chelsea’s season
Mason Mount: “We saw them yesterday for practice, had a little conversation, they're really good guys. It's boiling. Looking forward to the next one.
“I'm not sure about the Champions League final, it's a top game, two top teams, I'm excited to watch. It'll be a good game.
"We were in and around it [the title race], until half-way through, it's disappointing, the goal is to close the gap. It's an exciting time now, with the owners confirmed today. We look forward now, exciting stuff, can't wait to get back to that.”
Monaco Grand Prix 2022
Monaco Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton ‘driving on the edge'
Di Resta on Hamilton and Mercedes problems in Monte-Carlo.
He says: “It’s not a favourite for them, I wouldn’t have thought any focus went into it. It feels like he’s driving on the edge.
“You’ll crash if you overstep it. A beautiful car around here is so rewarding.”
Monaco Grand Prix: Di Resta understands Russell’s complaint over Perez
Di Resta: “You can see the cars there, it’s finding a way around, I can understand why George is upset. It’s time to be more punishable, they seem to disrespect each other at some points.”
Monaco Grand Prix: P3 lap times and results with Perez fastest
Monaco Grand Prix: Checo outclasses Verstappen in P3
Monaco Grand Prix: P3
Do not discount Perez, he’s 0.041 seconds ahead of Leclerc, he means business in the Red Bull, with teammate Max back in fourth.
Sainz snugly tucked into third.
Gasly fifth, Norris sixth, Hamilton seventh. That’s the end of P3, we got to qualifying next!
Monaco Grand Prix: P3
Stunning from Leclerc, he takes top spot again, just 0.037 seconds ahead of Perez.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies