Liveupdated1653129845

F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes progress ahead of final practice

Follow all the action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Dan Austin
Saturday 21 May 2022 11:44
Comments
<p>Mercedes are hoping to show signs of progress at the Spanish Grand Prix</p>

Mercedes are hoping to show signs of progress at the Spanish Grand Prix

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as the final practice session takes place ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.

“It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing,” he said. “We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car. I am grateful for the upgrades. We just need to fine-tune them.” Follow all the action from practice and qualifying below:

Recommended

1653129845

Hamilton ‘super happy’ with Mercedes improvements ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton says he is “super happy” with the progress his Mercedes team appear to have made in the run up to the Spanish Grand Prix.

In the two practice sessions which took place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Friday, Mercedes seemed to take a significant step forward, ending the day second and third fastest behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with an enormous reduction in the intensity of porpoising.

“It is positive,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “I am super happy with the progress. We’re not the quickest yet but I think we’re on our way. It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing. We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car.

You can read the full story here:

Lewis Hamilton ‘super happy’ with Mercedes improvements ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes seemed to take a big step forward in practice in Spain

Dan Austin21 May 2022 11:44
1653129245

Schumacher could be replaced by ‘queue’ of potential F1 drivers at Haas, warns Steiner

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner says “a queue of drivers” could potentially replace Mick Schumacher if the German’s Formula 1 performances don’t improve.

The 23-year-old Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, is one of only two full-time drivers who have failed to score at least one point in the opening rounds of the 2022 season, alongside Williams’ Nicholas Latifi.

“You don’t have forever in Formula 1,” Steiner told Sport Bild in Germany. “There is a queue of drivers who want to drive in your place. I am sure that Mick is aware that no one will wait for him. He’s working very hard at it, but it’s very difficult. Formula 1 is not an easy business but I do see Mick going in the right direction.”

You can read the full story here:

Mick Schumacher could be replaced by ‘queue’ of drivers, warns Gunther Steiner

The German has yet to score a point in Formula 1

Dan Austin21 May 2022 11:34
1653128682

Alonso blasts F1 race control and stewards as ‘incompetent’ after Miami penalties

Fernando Alonso has slammed Formula 1’s stewards and the FIA’s new race control setup, calling the officiating in the top tier of motorsport “incompetent” and “not very professional”.

Alonso, 40, is the most experienced driver on the F1 grid and is set to overtake former Ferrari and Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen’s record of 349 grand prix starts during the course of the 2022 campaign, but has been left unimpressed with the new structure put in place by FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem, who was elected to replace the outgoing Jean Todt last December.

“We saw a couple of things already that proves that [race control] still need to improve a lot,” he said. “You need to have some knowledge about racing before being a race director or trying to monitor a race. I don’t think that knowledge is in place at the moment. I know there is a new race director here. Freitas has a lot more experience with WEC and other categories at the top level and I think that will already improve things.”

You can read the full story here:

Fernando Alonso blasts F1 race control as ‘incompetent’ after Miami penalties

The Alpine driver is unimpressed with F1’s new race control system

Dan Austin21 May 2022 11:24
1653128004

Leclerc setting pace in Barcelona so far this weekend

Charles Leclerc was fastest in both FP1 and FP2 out in Barcelona yesterday afternoon, and you can see how far behind him each driver was in the second session below:

1 Charles LECLERC 1:19.670

2 George RUSSELL +0.117

3 Lewis HAMILTON +0.204

4 Carlos SAINZ +0.320

5 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.336

6 Fernando ALONSO +0.533

7 Sergio PEREZ +0.962

8 Sebastian VETTEL +1.033

9 Esteban OCON +1.075

10 Mick SCHUMACHER +1.087

11 Pierre GASLY +1.247

12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.343

13 Lance STROLL +1.579

14 Yuki TSUNODA +1.615

15 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.715

16 Valtteri BOTTAS +2.158

17 GuanyuZHOU +2.196

18 Alexander ALBON +2.649

19 Nicholas LATIFI +3.527

20 Lando NORRIS +3.718

Dan Austin21 May 2022 11:13
1653127915

Welcome to coverage of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix

Good morning, and welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari head into today’s action as the pacesetters, with championship leader Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in both of Friday’s practice sessions. Mercedes saw a significant improvement in their fortunes yesterday too, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing FP2 in second and third place respectively, and the W13 suffering from far less intense porpoising than previous race weekends.

We’ll bring you all of the action from the third practice sessions, which begins at 12pm, qualifying when it starts at 3pm, and all of the news updates throughout the day.

Dan Austin21 May 2022 11:11

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in