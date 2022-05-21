F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes progress ahead of final practice
Follow all the action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as the final practice session takes place ahead of qualifying this afternoon.
Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.
“It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing,” he said. “We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car. I am grateful for the upgrades. We just need to fine-tune them.” Follow all the action from practice and qualifying below:
Hamilton ‘super happy’ with Mercedes improvements ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton says he is “super happy” with the progress his Mercedes team appear to have made in the run up to the Spanish Grand Prix.
In the two practice sessions which took place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Friday, Mercedes seemed to take a significant step forward, ending the day second and third fastest behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with an enormous reduction in the intensity of porpoising.
“It is positive,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “I am super happy with the progress. We’re not the quickest yet but I think we’re on our way. It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing. We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car.
Schumacher could be replaced by ‘queue’ of potential F1 drivers at Haas, warns Steiner
Haas team principal Gunther Steiner says “a queue of drivers” could potentially replace Mick Schumacher if the German’s Formula 1 performances don’t improve.
The 23-year-old Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, is one of only two full-time drivers who have failed to score at least one point in the opening rounds of the 2022 season, alongside Williams’ Nicholas Latifi.
“You don’t have forever in Formula 1,” Steiner told Sport Bild in Germany. “There is a queue of drivers who want to drive in your place. I am sure that Mick is aware that no one will wait for him. He’s working very hard at it, but it’s very difficult. Formula 1 is not an easy business but I do see Mick going in the right direction.”
Alonso blasts F1 race control and stewards as ‘incompetent’ after Miami penalties
Fernando Alonso has slammed Formula 1’s stewards and the FIA’s new race control setup, calling the officiating in the top tier of motorsport “incompetent” and “not very professional”.
Alonso, 40, is the most experienced driver on the F1 grid and is set to overtake former Ferrari and Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen’s record of 349 grand prix starts during the course of the 2022 campaign, but has been left unimpressed with the new structure put in place by FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem, who was elected to replace the outgoing Jean Todt last December.
“We saw a couple of things already that proves that [race control] still need to improve a lot,” he said. “You need to have some knowledge about racing before being a race director or trying to monitor a race. I don’t think that knowledge is in place at the moment. I know there is a new race director here. Freitas has a lot more experience with WEC and other categories at the top level and I think that will already improve things.”
Leclerc setting pace in Barcelona so far this weekend
Charles Leclerc was fastest in both FP1 and FP2 out in Barcelona yesterday afternoon, and you can see how far behind him each driver was in the second session below:
1 Charles LECLERC 1:19.670
2 George RUSSELL +0.117
3 Lewis HAMILTON +0.204
4 Carlos SAINZ +0.320
5 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.336
6 Fernando ALONSO +0.533
7 Sergio PEREZ +0.962
8 Sebastian VETTEL +1.033
9 Esteban OCON +1.075
10 Mick SCHUMACHER +1.087
11 Pierre GASLY +1.247
12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.343
13 Lance STROLL +1.579
14 Yuki TSUNODA +1.615
15 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.715
16 Valtteri BOTTAS +2.158
17 GuanyuZHOU +2.196
18 Alexander ALBON +2.649
19 Nicholas LATIFI +3.527
20 Lando NORRIS +3.718
Welcome to coverage of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix
Good morning, and welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
Ferrari head into today’s action as the pacesetters, with championship leader Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in both of Friday’s practice sessions. Mercedes saw a significant improvement in their fortunes yesterday too, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing FP2 in second and third place respectively, and the W13 suffering from far less intense porpoising than previous race weekends.
We’ll bring you all of the action from the third practice sessions, which begins at 12pm, qualifying when it starts at 3pm, and all of the news updates throughout the day.
