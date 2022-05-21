F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix final practice session updates as Mercedes aim to continue progress
Follow all the action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as the final practice session takes place ahead of qualifying this afternoon.
Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.
“It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing,” he said. “We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car. I am grateful for the upgrades. We just need to fine-tune them.” Follow all the action from practice and qualifying below:
Verstappen bemoans ‘terrible’ Red Bull
He may have been driving the winning car at the two most recent races in Imola and Miami, but Max Verstappen is not happy with the performance of the Red Bull so far in this session.
The world champion has been on the team radio to complain that the front of the car is difficult to position on entry to corners in Spain.
“The car just doesn’t turn it at low speed,” he reported. “It’s terrible at Turn , the last chicane as well.”
Ferrari not expecting Mercedes to challenge for pole position
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says he is not expecting Mercedes to be able to challenge for pole position this afternoon, despite their step forward this weekend.
The Italian squad have been fastest in every session so far in Spain but Binotto expects tyre degredation to play into Red Bull’s hands.
“Tyre degredation is a worry for all teams,” Binotto explained. “Yesterday we suffered more than out competitiors, so today we came with a different approach. Mercedes has done a step forward, no doubt, but Red Bull is at the max.”
Middle sector giving Ferrari advantage
Every driver except for the stricken Pierre Gasly has now set a time in this session, and once again Charles Leclerc sits at the top of the leaderboard as things stand.
The Monegasque has an advantage of just under two tenths of a second over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second.
So far, the Ferrari is significantly quicker in the second sector, which is giving the advantage in one-lap pace.
Hamilton forced to pit for DRS issue
Lewis Hamilton has ventured out on track but is immediately forced straight back into the pits.
His race engineer Peter Bonnington is on the radio to tell him “box, box” afte the DRS failed to open after the activation zone on entry to Turn 9.
DRS gives cars a speed boost in a straight line.
Schumacher’s car suffers heavy damage in fire
The fire on Mick Schumacher’s car has now been put out, and the car is back in the Haas garage.
The extent of the damage is becoming clear, with the carbon fibre on the right rear wheel rim completely melted and scorch marks covering the white livery.
This will be a big job for Haas to fix before the start of qualifying at 3pm.
Schumacher suffers brake fire
Now Mick Schumacher’s Haas is also on fire!
The temperatures are through the roof out in Spain this afternoon, and that this is the second set of flames we’ve seen in just under 15 minutes of running so far this afternoon.
The German’s right rear brakes caught ablaze after he entered Turn 9, and now the whole of the right rear corner of the car is now on fire too. This is some significant damage for the team to repair.
Quiet start to Saturday session
It has been a very quiet opening ten minutes for this Saturday practice session in Spain.
Valtteri Bottas currently tops the timesheets for Alfa Romeo, 1.5s ahead of Kevin Magnussen in the Haas. Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, and Michael Schumacher are the only others drivers to have set a time.
Tsunoda has just run very heavily over the kerb at the final chicane, which will worry the AlphaTauri mechanics who are already busy working on Gasly’s car.
Gasly’s car on fire
Pierre Gasly was just about to head out onto the track in Barcelona, but is immediately taken back into the garage by the AlphaTauri team with the rear of his car smoking heavily.
The fire extinguisher is out, and the problem seems to be coming from below the engine cover. Gasly’s Honda engine previously caught fire during the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
FP3 begins in Spain
Saturday’s pratice session is now underway out in Barcelona.
Ferrari have been fastest in both sessions so far this weekend, with Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in FP1 and FP2. But Red Bull’s long run pace has looked better by about half a second per lap, so keeping an eye on the data in this session will be worthwhile.
Mercedes seemed to have taken a significant step forward on Friday, but can they maintain that pace this afternoon?
Cars are being to make their way out onto the circuit.
Red Bull chief claims evidence shows Aston Martin downloaded data in F1 car copy row
Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko claims evidence exists showing that Aston Martin have downloaded some of his team’s data to help them build a new Formula 1 car which bears an uncanny resemblance to Red Bull’s.
Aston Martin arrived in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this week with a completely revamped version of their AMR22, which made its on-track debut during practice on Friday. The re-designed halo, sidepods, and engine cover on the Aston Martin are all very similar to the parts Red Bull have been running all season long, with their RB18 car the frontrunner at the past two grands prix in Imola and Miami.
Now Marko, who overseees Red Bull’s young driver programme and attends race weekends, says evidence suggests that Aston Martin’s redesign has come about via the downloading of confidential Red Bull data by staff members who have switched between the teams.
“There is evidence that data has been downloaded,” Marko claimed. “It’s just the question: copying is probably not prohibited to begin with, but can you copy without documents in such a way that you can get such a detailed copy of our car?”
