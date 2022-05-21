The F1 season resumes in Spain this weekend after a spectacular debut in Miami a fortnight ago.

It was Max Verstappen who triumphed in Florida as Red Bull reassert their dominance, with the gap to Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers’ standings now closed to 19 points.

Ferrari are among the teams who’ve been testing upgrades this week, though, as have Mercedes, who conducted a secret filming session earlier this week with George Russell in the hope of solving their porpoising issues.

Russell has still fared far better than Lewis Hamilton, who has already conceded that his chances of winning a record-breaking eighth world title are over.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is qualifying and what time does it start?

Qualifying will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 21 May.

How can I watch it?

Qualifying will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya