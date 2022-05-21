F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix online and on TV today
Everything you need to know ahead of qualifying
The F1 season resumes in Spain this weekend after a spectacular debut in Miami a fortnight ago.
It was Max Verstappen who triumphed in Florida as Red Bull reassert their dominance, with the gap to Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers’ standings now closed to 19 points.
Ferrari are among the teams who’ve been testing upgrades this week, though, as have Mercedes, who conducted a secret filming session earlier this week with George Russell in the hope of solving their porpoising issues.
Russell has still fared far better than Lewis Hamilton, who has already conceded that his chances of winning a record-breaking eighth world title are over.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is qualifying and what time does it start?
Qualifying will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 21 May.
How can I watch it?
Qualifying will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Length: 4.675km
- Laps: 66
- Race lap record: 1:18.149 (Max Verstappen, 2021)
- 2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies