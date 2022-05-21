After F1’s spectacular debut in Miami a fortnight ago, the action returns to Europe at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen’s second consecutive victory means the reigning world champion trails Charles Leclerc by just 19 points in the drivers’ standings heading into the weekend.

All the teams have used the break to test possible upgrades to their cars, with Mercedes hoping to finally solve the porpoising issue that has hampered their start to the season.

George Russell has outperformed Lewis Hamilton thus far, but team principal Toto Wolff laughed off suggestions a changing of the guard might be happening earlier than anticipated.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is qualifying and what time does it start?

Qualifying will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 21 May.

How can I watch it?

Qualifying will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya