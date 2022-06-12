F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix build-up and latest race updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole
The eighth race of the 2022 F1 season takes place at the fast and exciting Baku street circuit
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will now try to climb back to the top of the F1 Drivers’ Championship with victory at the Baku street circuit.
Leclerc, who trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings, bounced back from his Monaco misery a fortnight ago, to blow away his rivals. The Monegasque saw off Sergio Perez, who took advantage of Leclerc’s flat-footed Ferrari team in Monte Carlo to claim his third career win, by 0.282 seconds. World champion Verstappen lines up in third place, one spot ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell out-qualified team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the fifth time in eight rounds this season.
Russell will start fifth on Sunday, two places ahead of Hamilton, who faced a steward’s enquiry for “driving unnecessarily slowly” after qualifying on Saturday but was cleared. Hamilton, who finished an eye-watering 1.6secs behind Leclerc and two tenths adrift of Russell, appeared to delay fellow countryman Lando Norris in the final minutes of Q2. While Hamilton progressed to the top-10 shoot-out, Norris was eliminated and finished 11th.
Christian Horner reactes to qualifying results
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner isn’t surprised at not claiming pole, as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen took 2nd and 3rd respectively, but is still optimistic.
“I felt over a single lap Ferrari had the edge but at a track you can overtake at, hopefully we can give them a hard time during the race,” he said.
“It’s such a long straight and DRS is pretty powerful but you’ve got to be close to them.
“Checo had a small issue with refuelling, it’s a shame for him but he had a perfect out lap. It would have been close.”
Who will win in Baku today?
We’re still awaiting a first repeat winner in Baku. Will we get one today? Charles Leclerc will be hoping not.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the street circuit in Baku.
A dramatic qualifying on Saturday saw Charles Leclerc claim a fourth consecutive pole position but that hasn’t been transferring to race wins recently and the Ferrari will be wary of the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez (2nd) and Max Verstappen (3rd) right behind him.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton got himself into hot water with the stewards but was eventually cleared, although he’ll start in 7th while Mercedes teammate George Russell is 5th.
Stay with us as we bring you all the live action from Baku - with lights out at 12pm.
