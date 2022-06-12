✕ Close Hamilton Named Honorary Citizen Of Brazil

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and will now try to climb back to the top of the F1 Drivers’ Championship with victory at the Baku street circuit.

Leclerc, who trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings, bounced back from his Monaco misery a fortnight ago, to blow away his rivals. The Monegasque saw off Sergio Perez, who took advantage of Leclerc’s flat-footed Ferrari team in Monte Carlo to claim his third career win, by 0.282 seconds. World champion Verstappen lines up in third place, one spot ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell out-qualified team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the fifth time in eight rounds this season.

Russell will start fifth on Sunday, two places ahead of Hamilton, who faced a steward’s enquiry for “driving unnecessarily slowly” after qualifying on Saturday but was cleared. Hamilton, who finished an eye-watering 1.6secs behind Leclerc and two tenths adrift of Russell, appeared to delay fellow countryman Lando Norris in the final minutes of Q2. While Hamilton progressed to the top-10 shoot-out, Norris was eliminated and finished 11th.

